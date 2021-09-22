Here’s what hedge funds think of Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR)

The last 13F reporting period has passed and Insider Monkey is once again at the forefront when it comes to using this data gold mine. At Insider Monkey, we’ve gone through 873 13F cases that well-known hedge funds and value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F documents show the portfolio positions of funds and investors as of June 30. In this article, we take a look at what these investors think about Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) has seen a decrease in enthusiasm for smart money lately. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) appeared in 73 hedge fund portfolios at the end of June. The highest for this statistic is 76. There were 76 hedge funds in our database with CZR positions at the end of the first quarter. Our calculations also showed that CZR is not one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q2 ranking).

Why are we paying the least attention to hedge fund sentiment? Our research has shown that a select group of hedge funds have outperformed S&P 500 ETFs by 79 percentage points since March 2017 (see details here). This is why we believe that hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Robert Pohly of Samlyn Capital

At Insider Monkey, we scour multiple sources to uncover the next big investing idea. For example, lithium mining is one of the fastest growing industries right now, so we’re looking at stock locations like this. emerging lithium stocks. We go through lists like the 10 best EV stocks to choose the next Tesla which will offer a 10x return. Even though we only recommend positions in a tiny fraction of the companies we analyze, we check as many stocks as possible. We read letters from hedge fund investors and listen to equity pitches at hedge fund conferences. You can subscribe to our free daily newsletter at our home page. With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at recent hedge fund action regarding Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR).

Do hedge funds think CZR is a good stock to buy now?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 73 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -4% from the first quarter of 2020. Below, you can see the evolution of the hedge fund sentiment towards CZR over the past 24 quarters. With hedge fund positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there is a “top tier” of key hedge fund managers who are significantly increasing their holdings (or already accumulating large positions).

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, Israel Englander’s Millennium management holds the number one position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), worth nearly $ 196.1 million, representing 0.1% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most optimistic fund manager is Samlyn Capital, led by Robert Pohly, with a position of $ 167.2 million; the fund has 2.5% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other like-minded peers include Gates Capital Management by Jeffrey Gates, Park West Asset Management by Peter S. Park, and Gaurav Kapadia. XN Exhibitor Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position, Lafitte Capital Management assigned the largest weight to Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), approximately 34.36% of its 13F portfolio. 1060 Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, allocating 16.27% of its 13F equity portfolio to CZR.

Given that Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) has witnessed a drop in sentiment in the overall hedge fund industry, logic dictates that there is a specific group of hedge funds that have completely abandoned their positions. in the second trimester. Interestingly, David Costen Haley HBK Investments cut most of the “top crust” of funds monitored by Insider Monkey, valued at around $ 187.9 million in stocks, and Andrew Weiss’ Weiss Asset Management was right behind the move, as the fund emptied about $ 64.5 million. These transactions are intriguing to say the least, as overall hedge fund interest fell by 3 funds in the second quarter.

Let’s also take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) but of similar value. These shares are Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL), Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL), 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG), PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK), Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) and Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL). The market valuations of this group of shares are closest to the market valuation of CZR.

[table] Ticker, number of HF with positions, total value of HF positions (x1000), change of HF position XYL, 23.931677.0 FOXA, 35.441270, -3 PPL, 23.417630, -2 TXG, 28.1447446, 5 TLK, 5 108737.1 TSCO, 38 1374315.9 BURL, 43 1690108.11 Medium, 27.9 915883.3 [/table]

As you can see, these stocks had an average of 27.9 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $ 916 million. This figure was $ 1,840 million in the case of CZR. Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) is the most popular action in this table. On the other hand, PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia (NYSE:TLK) is the least popular with only 5 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is more popular among hedge funds. Our overall hedge fund sentiment score for CZR is 80.8. Stocks with a higher number of hedge fund positions relative to other stocks as well as relative to their historical range receive a higher sentiment score. Our calculations have shown that top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds, returned 95.8% in 2019 and 2020 and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 40 percentage points. These stocks gained 24.1% in 2021 through September 20 and have consistently beaten the market by 6.9 percentage points. Unfortunately, CZR was not as popular as these 5 stocks and hedge funds betting on CZR were disappointed as the stock has returned 1% since the end of the second quarter (through 9/20) and has under- performed the market. If you want to invest in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 5 most popular stocks among hedge funds, as most of these stocks have already outperformed the market since 2019.

