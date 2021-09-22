Thousands of Hollywood workers could potentially strike, crippling entertainment industry – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





LA County Increases Water Use As Drought Conditions In State WorsenHarsh drought conditions are being felt across the state. However, a new report shows that parts of Los Angeles have actually increased water consumption. 2 hours ago

Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring crisis leads management to offer big bonuses to potential employeesDue to a hiring crisis at the Pechanga Resort and Casino, the property is offering a lot of money to recruit potential employees. 3 hours ago

LA City Councilor Kevin De Leon enters LA mayoral raceLos Angeles City Councilor Kevin de Leon announced on Tuesday that he is competing in the Los Angeles mayoral race in 2022. 3 hours ago

Thousands of Hollywood workers could potentially strike, crippling the entertainment industryLaurie Perez reports from Hollywood where tens of thousands of behind-the-scenes entertainment workers in Hollywood are one step closer to a strike, a move that would have massive implications for the industry as a whole. 3 hours ago

Armed robberies become alarming trend, LAPD officials saySara Donchey reports from the Melrose Corridor where armed robberies, which stretch from Hollywood to Mid-Wilshire, West Los Angeles and the beaches, are part of an alarming trend, the Department of Justice revealed on Tuesday. Los Angeles police. 3 hours ago

Thousands of people lined the streets as the remains of Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola transported from Ontario airport to Covina funeral homeNicole Comstock reports from Covina where the remains of Dylan Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, who was among dozens killed in an August 26 bombing at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, were transported to procession from Ontario airport to funeral home in Covina. 3 hours ago

Fire in a vacant warehouse in LarchmontLos Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday night at a one-story commercial building at 541 N. Western Ave. in the district of Larchmont. 4 hours ago

A pack of raging dogs torments the Tarzana districtKristine Lazar reports from a neighborhood in Tarzana where residents say they have been terrorized for years by a group of large and aggressive dogs. 5 hours ago

Mourners and supporters of the streets line like the remains of Marine Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola taken from airport to funeral homeMerola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, was among dozens of people killed in an Aug. 26 bombing at an airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Two other Southern California Marines launch Cpl. Norco’s Kareem Grant Nikoui and Indio’s Corporal Hunter Lopez were also killed in the attack. 5 hours ago

Sex And The City and ‘White Collar’ actor Willie Garson dies at 57Actor Willie Garson, best known for his roles in “Sex and the City” and “White Collar,” died aged 57, Variety reported on Tuesday. 7 hours ago

Buscaino to step down as president of Pro Tem city council as he runs for mayorLos Angeles City Councilor Joe Buscaino on Tuesday announced he would step down as interim city council chairman as he runs for mayor. 7 hours ago

2 on your side: landlords and tenants face economic hardship amid eviction debateAbout half a million people in LA County face deportation when the state’s moratorium on evictions expires in late September. Kristine Lazar reports. 7 hours ago

Voices of Veterans: Dealing with the 20th Anniversary of September 11Jeremy Butler is the CEO of Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, a nonprofit organization that supports veterans who served in these conflicts. Butler said the organization saw a slight increase in the number of struggling veterans as the recent situation in Afghanistan began to deteriorate. 7 hours ago

Homeless man steals truck, seriously injures woman in downtown LA hit and runAuthorities are looking for a 30-year-old homeless man who was wanted for stealing a truck earlier this year in downtown Los Angeles, then punching and seriously injuring a woman while trying to get away. 8 hours ago

Thousands of people will take part in Susan G. Komen’s “Walk more than pink” on Saturday to raise funds for breast cancerMichele Gile speaks with a breast cancer survivor and organizer about what the event will look like this year. 8 hours ago

Home surveillance video shows possible kidnapping in Bell GardensHelp is needed Tuesday after a video of a possible kidnapping was released at Bell Gardens. 9 hours ago

The latest in the Gabby Petito affairThe human remains were determined by the coroner to be Gabby Petito, 22. 9 hours ago

Markina Brown’s weather forecast (September 21)Markina Brown gives an update on the latest weather forecast. 9 hours ago

3.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near AnzaA 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday afternoon near the town of Anza. 9 hours ago

Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez honored by Disneyland with the presentation of the park flag to his motherMarine Corporal Hunter Lopez loved all things Star Wars and had been a regular visitor to Disneyland since he was a young child, even earning the nickname Hunter Pooh. Katie Johnston reports. 11 hours ago

Filmed in video: Thieves destroy Colton car wash cash machine to steal $ 200For the small amount with which the two thieves fled, the owner was left with $ 20,000 in repairs. Chris Holmstrom reports. 12 hours ago

