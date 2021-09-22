Bollywood: Are Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Getting Married? – New

Are they or are they not in a relationship? Will they get married soon? These are the big questions that haunt the minds of star TV interviewers. And the two actors who keep answering questions – which have become daily – love to laugh and get away from it all. We are talking about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the two stars who appeared in Shershaah, which was released last month.

Asked by an interviewer about her wedding date, Sidharth replied, “I don’t know. I’m not an astrologer or anything. I don’t know, it’s who’s the most important. And as that happens, I’ll let everyone know… Koi aisa timeline nahi hai (there is no timeline). I think it needs to be done right and not quickly or later or whatever.

Interviewed on the show Kapil Sharma about a scene from Shershaah, where the two actors were to kiss, Sidharth said that 90% of what was shown in the film actually happened. Kapil said he was asking about the remaining 10 percent, to which Sidharth replied with a laugh: “We did it with great difficulty, we were forced.”

In an interaction on Koffee with Karan, Sidharth was again asked about his relationship with Kiara. “The amount of rumors and connections I’ve had in the tabloids, I’m having less fun in real life, I think. I wish they were real. My life is not as colorful as what people read, ”he replied.

The two stars have been chased by paparazzi and have previously been seen together at a party in the Maldives.