Producer of Honsla Rakh Shares Update on Resumption of Shooting of Shehnaaz Gill After Sidharth Shuklas Death | Bollywood

Shehnaaz Gill, who mourns the loss of her alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, has remained out of the public eye after his death. She was supposed to shoot for a promotional song for her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh, on September 15, but the producers pushed her back due to the tragedy. She is expected to resume work on the film soon, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Sidharth died on September 2 of a suspected heart attack. Shehnaaz was inconsolable at his funeral and has since disappeared from the radar.

Producer Diljit Thind told a leading daily, We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grievous loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15th in London, but that couldn’t happen for obvious reasons. We’re going to finalize a new date soon and would like Shehnaaz to be a part of that as well, as she’s an integral part of the movie. I am in contact with her manager and I hope she will get back to us in a few days.

In 2019, Sidharth and Shehnaaz took part in Bigg Boss 13 together. They made headlines for their displays of affection on and off the show, but never admitted to being a couple. They have said on several occasions, however, that they are like family to each other.

Speaking to the Hindustan Times, former Bigg Boss competitor Pavitra Punia said Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s relationship was nothing less than that of a husband and wife. Aaj main jab Shehnaaz ko dekthi hoon, toh rooh kaanp jaati hai (When I see Shehnaaz today it shakes my heart. People dream of having a pure bond like they had. I wouldn’t say it was dosti or girlfriend. Yeh rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha (Their relationship was nothing less than that of a husband and a wife.) After Soni-Mahiwal, Romeo-Juliet, people Sidharth-Shehnaaz will remember, she said.