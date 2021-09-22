15 years of Khosla Ka Ghosla: a film that endures | Bollywood

An underrated comedy, the 2006 Khosla Ka Ghosla, is a feel-good movie that’s also relatable. A commentary on social issues and the generation gap, Dibakar Banerjees’ debut film shed light on real estate scams. Written by Jaideep Sahni, the comedy-drama starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, Kiran Juneja, among others. Kher played Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle class Delhite, who with this family is trying to reclaim their land which was seized by a builder, Khurana, tried by Irani. The actors share their memories of working on the film which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Boman played the role of the corrupt and powerful goods dealer, Kishan Khurana.

Boman Irani

This film holds a very special place in my heart. Playing a Punjabi character was a leap of faith for me. I thought I was wrong. Jaideep Sahni (writer) wanted to get me started but I didn’t feel like playing the part because it was a daunting task. Today, I am grateful to him for having confidence in me. He persisted and I was convinced. I prepared myself by spending time with real estate dealers and chatting with them. You can get the right physique, accent, and body language, but the character’s intention is what matters most. I worked there. Playing a Punjabi character was a leap of faith for me. Dibakar Banerjee and Jaideep held my hand throughout the dubbing process, a year after shooting because the film was stuck for a while. Anupam Kher saab was a huge support system as an actor. When an actor of his stature finds joy in your performance, it makes a huge difference. His support mattered a lot. When we first saw the movie he was excited about my entry which was amazing. I will always be indebted to Kher Saab for his love and support. The movie helped people get me into roles outside of my comfort zone without worry. It had a huge impact on my career.

Ranvir played the youngest son Bunty

Ranvir Shorey

I was starting out at that time and I was auditioning a lot. It was a tough decision for Dibakar to fit me in, but he trusted me for the role. Playing Punjabi, Delhi ka launda was familiar to me. I remember reading the script and thinking how perfect it was. It was faultless. The directing was a lot of fun and all the credit goes to Anupam Kher who led the cast in every way. He inspired and entertained us. I have formed a great friendship with him. It was frustrating to wait for the release, especially since the film was important to my career. I knew people would like it. The actors would meet and talk about the release and say, Kismet dekho, achi movie stuck hai. KGK and Pyaar Ke Side Effects came out a week apart and both were huge successes. This week put me on the map as an actor. I remember, it was the first time that I exposed my buttocks on the screen! Doing justice to the line is what I was aiming for.

Anupam Kher, Ranvir, Tara Sharma and Parvin Dabas in a still from the film

Parvin Nature

What struck me was the simplicity of the script. It wasn’t your usual movie. I remember meeting Dibakar for the role but he was arrogant for a first director and wanted me to audition immediately. I told him, do you want a good hearing or a quick hearing? I came the next day and improvised on scenes from the movie and when I was done he offered me the role. The film encountered obstacles but was a success upon release. Anupam Kher kept oneness together and our minds on high. The delay in the release affected us all. People thought no one was buying the movie, which they were not. There was a legal issue regarding the rights that producer Savita Mathur handled well. Phatte’s song Chak became a huge hit. People loved the movie. He grew up thanks to word of mouth. Whoever saw it, loved it.

Tara Sharma

The film touches all age groups. He created an awareness about the shortcomings while dealing with the property. It’s a timeless film that still lives on. I often get messages about the film from audiences all over the world. It was a well-written screenplay that has become a cult classic. I don’t feel like 15 years old, but yesterday we were shooting for that. We made some wonderful friends. Since it was a low budget movie, we all shared a van and played lots of games. We experienced the film in several ways. Anupam ji would lead one game or another. The film created raised awareness of the loopholes in the agreements and I’m glad people haven’t given it up.