Entertainment
15 years of Khosla Ka Ghosla: a film that endures | Bollywood
An underrated comedy, the 2006 Khosla Ka Ghosla, is a feel-good movie that’s also relatable. A commentary on social issues and the generation gap, Dibakar Banerjees’ debut film shed light on real estate scams. Written by Jaideep Sahni, the comedy-drama starred Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Vinay Pathak, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, Kiran Juneja, among others. Kher played Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle class Delhite, who with this family is trying to reclaim their land which was seized by a builder, Khurana, tried by Irani. The actors share their memories of working on the film which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.
Boman Irani
This film holds a very special place in my heart. Playing a Punjabi character was a leap of faith for me. I thought I was wrong. Jaideep Sahni (writer) wanted to get me started but I didn’t feel like playing the part because it was a daunting task. Today, I am grateful to him for having confidence in me. He persisted and I was convinced. I prepared myself by spending time with real estate dealers and chatting with them. You can get the right physique, accent, and body language, but the character’s intention is what matters most. I worked there. Playing a Punjabi character was a leap of faith for me. Dibakar Banerjee and Jaideep held my hand throughout the dubbing process, a year after shooting because the film was stuck for a while. Anupam Kher saab was a huge support system as an actor. When an actor of his stature finds joy in your performance, it makes a huge difference. His support mattered a lot. When we first saw the movie he was excited about my entry which was amazing. I will always be indebted to Kher Saab for his love and support. The movie helped people get me into roles outside of my comfort zone without worry. It had a huge impact on my career.
Ranvir Shorey
I was starting out at that time and I was auditioning a lot. It was a tough decision for Dibakar to fit me in, but he trusted me for the role. Playing Punjabi, Delhi ka launda was familiar to me. I remember reading the script and thinking how perfect it was. It was faultless. The directing was a lot of fun and all the credit goes to Anupam Kher who led the cast in every way. He inspired and entertained us. I have formed a great friendship with him. It was frustrating to wait for the release, especially since the film was important to my career. I knew people would like it. The actors would meet and talk about the release and say, Kismet dekho, achi movie stuck hai. KGK and Pyaar Ke Side Effects came out a week apart and both were huge successes. This week put me on the map as an actor. I remember, it was the first time that I exposed my buttocks on the screen! Doing justice to the line is what I was aiming for.
Parvin Nature
What struck me was the simplicity of the script. It wasn’t your usual movie. I remember meeting Dibakar for the role but he was arrogant for a first director and wanted me to audition immediately. I told him, do you want a good hearing or a quick hearing? I came the next day and improvised on scenes from the movie and when I was done he offered me the role. The film encountered obstacles but was a success upon release. Anupam Kher kept oneness together and our minds on high. The delay in the release affected us all. People thought no one was buying the movie, which they were not. There was a legal issue regarding the rights that producer Savita Mathur handled well. Phatte’s song Chak became a huge hit. People loved the movie. He grew up thanks to word of mouth. Whoever saw it, loved it.
Tara Sharma
The film touches all age groups. He created an awareness about the shortcomings while dealing with the property. It’s a timeless film that still lives on. I often get messages about the film from audiences all over the world. It was a well-written screenplay that has become a cult classic. I don’t feel like 15 years old, but yesterday we were shooting for that. We made some wonderful friends. Since it was a low budget movie, we all shared a van and played lots of games. We experienced the film in several ways. Anupam ji would lead one game or another. The film created raised awareness of the loopholes in the agreements and I’m glad people haven’t given it up.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/15-years-of-khosla-ka-ghosla-a-film-that-lives-on-101632302858423.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]