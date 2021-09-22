from The Lost Boys to My Fair Lady

Remakes, reboots, reimaginations call them whatever you want, but they’re big business in Tinseltown.

Taking favorite films from childhood and adolescence and reshaping them for the next generation is often taken for granted for studios, especially those looking to minimize risk in the aftermath of Covid-19.

Often cited as Hollywood running out of ideas, recent remakes including Jumanji, A star Was born, Dirty Dancing, Rebecca and Grave robber performed well at the box office as old fans return and new fans are won over.

Steven Spielberg is the latest big name to jump on the remake band, recently releasing the trailer for his version of West Side Story, the famous tale of Sharks and Jets.

Originally a Broadway musical based on Shakespeares Romeo and Juliet, it was made into a 1961 film starring Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno, and won 10 Oscars the following year.

West Side Story was actually the first piece of popular music our family had ever allowed into the house, Spielberg said Vanity Show.

I ran away with it was the cast album for the 1957 Broadway musical and fell completely in love with it as a kid. West Side Story was that haunting temptation that I finally gave in.

As the modern-day romance tale of the star’s lovers heads to the big screen, here are 12 more movies that will soon be getting the Hollywood remake treatment.

1. The lost boys

Corey Haim and Jason Patric played the role of brothers who take on the city’s vampires in “The Lost Boys.” Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The 1987 original featured the crème de la crème of young Hollywood at the time, including Jason Patric, Alex Winter, Kiefer Sutherland, and the two Corey, Haim and Feldman.

Both critically and commercially successful, the film follows two brothers, Michael and Sam, who move with their mother to Santa Carla, Calif., And soon discover that the disappearance of the local townspeople is the work of vampires led by the charismatic David. .

The remake will be the star A quiet places Noah Skirt and Defend Jacobs Jaeden Martell, and will be directed by British director Jonathan Entwistle, who filmed the recent critical hit I don’t agree with that.

2. All is calm on the Western Front

The 1930 film “All Quiet on the Western Front” was a critically acclaimed look at World War I from the perspective of German soldiers. Photo: Universal images

The classic World War I novel, published in 1928, was made into an Oscar-winning film in 1930. A 1979 TV movie followed, starring Ernest Borgnine, and the tale frequently featured in the best movies list, due to its depiction of German soldiers. physical and mental stress during the Great War.

The latest iteration of the classic, due out in 2022, stars German-Spanish actor Daniel Bruhl, last seen lighting up the small screen as Baron Zemo in Marvels. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

3. Drop Dead Fred

British actor Rik Mayall played the role of an imaginary friend who comes to life in “Drop Dead Fred”. Photo: New Line Cinema

The 1991 film starring Phoebe Cates and British comedic actor Rik Mayall as his imaginary childhood friend comes to life was downright exhausted on its release.

So easily slammed one of the worst movies I have ever seen by the Chicago Tribunes film critic Gene Siskel, and a largely uninspiring and not funny comedy from the Radio schedules, over the years, it has become a cult classic. Russell Brand was the most recent actor linked to the remake, although he has since dropped out.

4. An American werewolf in London

“An American Werewolf in London” won the very first Oscar for Best Makeup, thanks to its revolutionary special effects that turned actor David Naughton into a werewolf. Photo: Universal images

With special effects considered revolutionary when it was released in 1981, the film won the inaugural Oscar for Best Makeup. Written and shot by John Landis, it starred David Naughton and Griffin Dunne as David Kessler and Jack Goodman, two American backpackers from New York City, who are not wary of the full moon as regulars at the Slaughtered pub advise. Lamb in the Yorkshire moors.

Assaulted by a werewolf, although British police insisted that Goodman was killed and Kessler attacked by a madman, Kessler quickly howled at the moon and grew hair in strange places.

Fittingly, Landiss writer and actor son Max Landis will make his directorial debut with the remake, in which a young woman traveling across the UK with her boyfriend gets bitten.

5. War games

Favorite ‘WarGames’ of the’ 80s will receive a high-tech makeover, moving away from its Cold War origins. Photo: United Artists

Heart of the Cold War, 1983 thriller War games starred a young Matthew Broderick as David, a Seattle college student who hacked his school’s computer to alter his grades and almost inadvertently started World War III.

Using a very early version of the Internet, he came across games called “Theatrewide Biotoxic and Chemical Warfare and Global Thermonuclear War”. increase the level of Defcon, escalating to total planetary annihilation.

The film, a deliberation on nuclear weapons that was nominated for three Oscars, is being remade by director Dean Israelite, who directed 2017s Power rangers.

6. Escape from New York

“Escape from New York” made the action star of lead actor Kurt Russell, with the remake centered around rescuing a US senator this time around. Photo: Photos of the Avco Embassy

The 1981 film, directed by horror enthusiast John Carpenter, helped launch Kurt Russell as a Hollywood action star, with the original film picturing New York in 1997 as a giant maximum security prison.

When the President’s Air Force One plane is hijacked and crashes in the city, ex-soldier and federal prisoner Snake Plissken (Russell) has 24 hours to rescue the president for a pardon.

The original, packed with talent including Harry Dean Stanton, Ernest Borgnine and Isaac Hayes, will be remade by The invisible Man director Leigh Whannell.

7. Highlander

The role of Connor MacLeod was made famous by French star Christopher Lambert in the “Highlander” film series. British actor Henry Cavill will play the role in the “Highlander” remake. Photo: EMI

The story of immortality from the Scottish Highlands to 1980s New York City featured a Queen soundtrack including the classic Some kind of magic. French actor Christopher Lambert took on the role of Connor MacLeod, a 16th-century Scottish-born immortal, who is flanked by former swordsman Ramirez, played by Sean Connery, as he heads to the Gathering of the Big Apple in 1985.

The remake, directed by John wickby Chad Stahelski, is expected to play Superman himself, British actor Henry Cavill, as the tortured MacLeod.

8. Little shop of horrors

The Broadway play and movie “Little Shop of Horrors” is being revamped with Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans. Photo: Warner Bros

Big names including Avengers alumni Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans, along with Taron Egerton and Billy Porter, will star in the remake of this enduring classic.

Made famous as an off-Broadway musical opening in 1982, the stage show was itself a remake of a 1960 film about a florist who discovers his Venus fly trap is thirsty for human blood. Another remake followed in 1986, starring Rick Moranis, Steve Martin and Bill Murray.

9. My beautiful lady

The remake of “My Fair Lady” has been in the works for years, with Carey Mulligan once attached to the role of Eliza Doolittle, played by Audrey Hepburn in the famous film. Photo: Warner Bros

Originally presented in the theater as an adaptation of playwright George Bernard Shaws Pygmalion, the tale of Eliza Doolittle and Henry Higgins has captivated audiences since its premiere in 1913.

The original London and Broadway versions starred Rex Harrison and Julie Andrews, but when the 1964 film was shot Audrey Hepburn took Elizas’ place as the cockney flower girl who is the subject of ‘a bet between two men, to present her as a lady. in Edwardian society in London.

The film won eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and regularly appears in the greatest films of all time. Interest in the remake, which has floated since 2014 with Carey Mulligan once considered for the role of Doolittle, has been rekindled with Shakespeare in loveJohn Madden is about to direct.

10. Novelist the stone

Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner showed their chemistry onscreen in “Romancing the Stone,” which is slated for a Hollywood remake. Photo: 20th century fox

The 1984 action comedy starred Michael Douglas as the hapless trapper and novelist Kathleen Turner as a couple reunited in their quest for the El Corazon emerald in Colombia.

The remake, which has been circulating in Hollywood for some time, was once supposed to star Katherine Heigl when director Robert Luketic was attached to the project after directing it in Killers. Possible actors to step into Douglass’ shoes as Jack Colton include Friday night lights Taylor Kitsch and Gérard Butler.

11. The bodyguard

Stars like Cardi B and Channing Tatum have been invited to play the roles of Rachel Marron and Frank Farmer, made famous by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in “The Bodyguard”. Photo: Warner Bros

The 1992 film starring Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston has grown into a cult movie over the years. The thriller-romance starred Houston as singing superstar Rachel Marron, who, after receiving death threats from a stalker, is being protected by former presidential bodyguard Frank Farmer (Costner). Romance blossoms between the two as the stakes rise, culminating in an Oscar assassination attempt.

For the remake, everyone from Chris Hemsworth and Channing Tatum to Tessa Thompson and Cardi B has been touted as potential leads, while the screenplay will be written by Tony-nominated Matthew Lopez.

12. Strange sciences

Kelly LeBrock was created to be the perfect woman on a computer in “Weird Science.” The remake aims for a bolder tone and an older audience. Photo: Universal images

Anthony Michael Hall and Ilan Mitchell-Smith were the two unpopular and socially awkward high school students who created their ideal wife as British actress Kelly LeBrock on a computer in the 1985 original.

Rumors surrounding the remake of John Hughes’ comedy have been circulating since 2013, with producers now looking for a bolder tone.

