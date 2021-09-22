ViacomCBS unveils Paramount + and Showtime streaming bundle, starting at $ 9.99 per month – TechCrunch





ViacomCBS announced a new streaming pack today for US subscribers, offering access to both Paramount + and Showtime. If you subscribe to the Paramount + Essential ad-supported plan, the plan will cost $ 9.99 per month. But if you don’t want to watch ads when you focus on restarting “iCarly” (yes, that exist), you can pay $ 12.99 per month to bundle Showtime with Paramount + Premium. The Premium plan also includes support for 4K, HDR, Dolby Vision, mobile downloads and live broadcasts from local CBS affiliates in 200 US markets. This deal will run until Oct. 20, a company representative told TechCrunch, and those who subscribe with that reduced price will be locked in at that price even after the deal expires. Each plan will cost around 38% less than if you subscribe to Paramount + and Showtime separately. Showtime alone costs $ 10.99 per month, so the package could motivate Showtime subscribers to check out the new Paramount +, which includes shows like “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” which broke records at Emmy’s this week, “Star Trek: The Original Series” and “The Good Fight”. Parent company ViacomCBS added 6.5 million global streaming subscribers across its various services in the second quarter, bringing the conglomerate to over 42 million total subscribers. The company said Paramount + helped fuel its 82% year-over-year growth in streaming revenue. The service was renamed from CBS All Access in March to better reflect the content available after the Viacom-CBS merger in 2019. In August 2020, Apple TV + launched a similar package, offering CBS All Access ad-free and Showtime for just $ 9.99 per month on top of Apple TV +’s $ 4.99 monthly fee. After the name change to Paramount +, existing Apple TV + subscribers were allowed to keep their plan, but a payment processing issue in July this year led customers to worry that the agreement had expired. Meanwhile, Paramount + subscribers could previously subscribe to Showtime with a $ 3 discount. But today’s announcement offers an even better deal.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/09/21/viacomcbs-unveils-a-paramount-and-showtime-streaming-bundle-starting-at-9-99-per-month/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos