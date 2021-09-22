Entertainment
6 worst girlfriends from Bollywood movies that no man would want to date in real life
Although we love to watch Bollywood movies (rather troll them). But some movies actually justify the troll by their very silly plot, script, and character.
Highlighting toxic girlfriends has been around for ages in Bollywood. And it’s pretty much taken for granted now, because Karan Johar and the other Bollywood silvermakers want to add a “little spice” to the story. Although they try to portray a happy ending, it doesn’t really look very realistic in the end. Since real life is quite different from real life.
Below is the list of some of the most annoying girlfriends, fiancés or wives in Bollywood movies that no man would want to date:
1. Taani from The Lord does not die for me Jodi
Despite the fact that she had a very caring husband who did whatever he could have done just to see her happy, she continued to cheat on him.
She decided to fall for an asshole and a pretentious fluffy boy instead of her caring husband. Even if all he wanted was to see her happy.
Everything around her was always shabby and sad. It’s like no matter what you do, it’s next to impossible to make her happy.
2. Tanu from Tanu marries Manu
I would love to introduce R. Madhavan as the boyfriend / fiance / one person will be the fictitious year’s stupid girl choice!
Tanu continued to lead Manu even after she rejected him and had a whole boyfriend on the other side. Well, some women can’t really breathe without the validation of other men. Especially some who need the attention of people they reject just to feel superior and attractive.
3. Ruchika (Chiku) from Pyaar Ka Punchnama
The fact that this whole movie was meant to teach stupid boys how to stay away from toxic people and toxic girls how irritating their existence is.
Ruchika was legitimately annoying, even though she’s a fictional character, she pissed me off. Without thinking about her boyfriend’s private life, she went in search of her ex-girlfriend. Hasn’t budged because her best friend makes her boyfriend uncomfortable.
Oh and the main thing she doesn’t even care about is the fact that she keeps bitching at her boyfriend with her friends.
4. Natasha from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Although this film is very much loved and with a good plot. And Natasha’s character actually added to the whole situation, making her better. But if we judge her on that basis, it’s pretty sure that she’s very annoying and whiny.
Crashing at your fiancé’s bachelor party was no fun. Throwing Bagwati like that was no fun.
Make Kabir come up with you, just because you went wrong between the ring for you and it’s no wonder Kabir throws his in the end.
5. Karishma from Hasee Toh Phasee
Whatever happens, a storm, a pandemic, a typhoon, anything that could upset Karishma, has only led to one thing. That is, she threatens to dump her boyfriend. Such maturity, a lot of wow.
6. Shanaya from Student of the year
Ah, the most whiny person in the whole gang.
Ditched the guy who helped her get the attention of her “boyfriend” who was currently busy entertaining another girl who wasn’t his girlfriend.
Although it was a bit messed up, but Shanaya couldn’t prioritize properly. Which is way too toxic. She is mature enough to make other decisions on her own and not this one. Little girl.
