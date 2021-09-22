Gabby Petito update: FBI seeks public help in finding Brian Laundrie as new advice emerges on his previous moves





Now the FBI is asking the public for help in locating her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who returned home to Florida without Petito three weeks ago. The search for Laundrie resumed at 8 a.m. on Wednesday in a swampy Florida nature preserve as new information emerged about her previous travels and the couple’s volatile relationship.

The FBI said the agency would like to get information from anyone who may have been in contact with Petito or Laundrie, anyone who visited the scattered camping area of ​​Spread Creek in the Bridger-Teton National Forest between the 27 and the August 30 or anyone who may have seen their vehicle.

The ongoing research comes as investigators attempt to piece together what happened to Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, on their journey in a white Ford Transit van through the American West this summer. The couple had regularly posted their trips online using the hashtag #VanLife, but those posts abruptly ended in late August.

Laundrie and the van – but not Petito – returned to her parents’ home in North Port, Fla. On September 1. Her family, unable to contact her, reported her missing 10 days later. Laundrie, who is believed to be the last person to see Petito alive, declined to speak to authorities investigating his disappearance. His parents reported him missing on September 17, claiming he had left home three days earlier and had not returned. Since she went missing, Petito’s story has become a national obsession for many, prompting digital detectives to scour the couple’s online trail in an attempt to resolve the case. History has also highlighted the tens of thousands of missing person stories that do not generate such intense interest among the public. Given the national attention on the case, several people have come forward to say they interacted with the couple in late August. And evidence from a 911 call regarding a “domestic conflict” involving Petito and Laundrie shows their lives were not as idealistic as their Instagram and YouTube posts suggested. Laundry research focused on the nature reserve Investigators used ATVs, dogs, drones and more as part of their search for a laundry in the Florida nature reserve where his parents are said to have said he said he was going there during the week last. Laundrie’s parents told investigators he left their home in North Port with a backpack on September 14 to travel to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Preserve near Venice. “A ground search and an aerial search on Monday weekend of the 25,000-acre reserve have yet to yield answers, but we must continue,” North Port Police said on Facebook. Police said the search took place on Tuesday in another part of the reserve. The marshy and rugged landscape of the Carlton Preserve made the search particularly difficult. “Please know that the Carlton Reservation is a vast and ruthless place at times. It is currently (waist deep) deep in the water in many areas,” police said. “It’s dangerous work for search teams as they wade through alligator and snake infested swamps and flooded hiking and biking trails.” Authorities also searched the family home on Monday after obtaining a search warrant for the property. FBI agents removed a number of items from the house and towed a convertible Ford Mustang. Additionally, Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, were questioned at their home by the FBI. Witnesses tell police about their interactions with the couple In a series of videos on TikTok, Miranda Baker said that she and her boyfriend drove Laundrie on August 29 in Wyoming – and that he claimed he was camping alone for several days while Petito was back in their van working on social media posts. . Baker said they picked up Laundrie while he was hitchhiking in Colter Bay, Wyoming, which is not far from where Petito’s remains were found. He offered to pay $ 200 for the ride before even getting in the car, she said. In his TikTok videos, Baker said that when Laundrie found out that she and her boyfriend were going to Jackson Hole instead of Jackson, he fidgeted, demanded that the vehicle stop and got out near the roadblock of Jackson. She said they dropped him off within 30 minutes of picking him up. Baker said she spoke to law enforcement about the interaction with the laundry. North Port Police confirmed to CNN that Baker spoke with the department before posting the videos to TikTok. “His story is plausible, it seems,” North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said. CNN has not been able to independently verify Baker’s claims. The FBI did not return CNN’s requests for comment. Moreover, evidence also emerged suggesting that tension was mounting between the couple. A man who saw the marital dispute between Petito and Laundrie in Utah last month said, “They were talking to each other aggressively, and something seemed to be wrong.” In a handwritten affidavit, witness named Chris – whose last name was redacted in the document provided by Moab City Police to CNN – said it appeared the two were arguing over control of the Petito’s phone. “At one point she would hit him on the arm and / or face and try to get into the van.” The witness said he heard Petito say, “Why do you have to be so mean? Though Chris added that he couldn’t be sure the comment was meant to be taken seriously. Moab City Police responded to the incident and the couple agreed to spend the night separately. There is also a 911 recording of the incident in Moab on August 12 when police confronted the couple. In the Grand County Sheriff’s Office recording, a caller reported what he called a “domestic conflict” between a couple. “We walked past and the gentleman slapped the girl in the face,” the caller said. “Then we stopped. They ran on the sidewalk. He started hitting her, jumped in the car and they drove away. “ Finally, her conversations with her mother appeared to reveal that she was “growing in tension” with Laundrie, according to a police affidavit for a search warrant for an external hard drive found in the couple’s van. Petito sent several texts and had numerous discussions with his mother during his trip, Florida police wrote in a request filed last week. On August 27, Petito’s mother received a final communication from her daughter, which she described as “a strange text,” the affidavit reads. The message read, “Can you help Stan, I keep getting his voicemails and missed calls.” Because the text message referred to Petito’s grandfather as Stan, his mother feared something was wrong, the warrant says. As a result of that text, Petito’s phone was no longer operational and she stopped posting anything on social media about their trip, according to the warrant. Another text came in on August 30 that said, “No service in Yosemite. Her family doubt she wrote it.

CNN’s Jason Hanna, Steve Almasy, Leyla Santiago, Gregory Lemos, Rebekah Riess, Eric Levenson, Jennifer Henderson and Andy Rose contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/us/gabby-petito-brian-laundrie-update-wednesday/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos