Inside the secret underground city of Magic Kingdoms

BAY LAKE, Florida There are all kinds of urban myths and legends about Walt Disney World. Most are fables in their own right: no, the turrets and towers of Cinderella’s castles don’t come apart to be stored in a hurricane. No, Walt Disney’s head is not frozen underneath (Walt was cremated). One is absolutely true: there really is an underground city beneath the Magic Kingdom. So what really goes on inside this 9-acre circular network of underground tunnels called the Utilidors?

To summarize their role simply, tunnels constitute an urban basement providing unobtrusive access to infrastructure services, according to Disney author and historian Jeff Kurtti.

The Utilidors under the Magic Kingdom as seen in an early 1970s publicity photo (Disney)

And they were part of the plan from the start – a bold plan that dramatically increased the cost and complexity of Project Florida’s first phase, but born out of a desire to learn and surpass what was built. in Anaheim and Disneyland.

(Walt) loved that we were going to have a basement because the only thing he didn’t like about Disneyland was that the cast had to go through different areas without costumes. That way they could be underground and come out on their land, said Dick Nunis, former president of Disney Parks and Resorts.

Color-coded walls help cast members navigate Utilidors under The Magic Kingdom (Disney)

But they’re not really a basement. Anyone who has tried building in Florida knows – or will quickly learn – that the water table is too high in our state to go very deep, at least without a lot of extra work and money. To create Disney’s underworld, over 7 million cubic meters of earth dug up to create Seven Seas Lagoon was thrown and flattened.

The newly filled Seven Seas Lagoon in early 1971. Over seven million cubic meters of earth dug to create the Lagoon also built the Magic Kingdom site at an average of 14 feet above ground level, allowing underground Utilidors (Disney)

All of this dirt was used to build the heart of The Magic Kingdoms Garrison. In reality, the basement is the ground floor, placing much of the Magic Kingdom on the second floor at an average of 14 feet above normal ground level. There is a limit near the entrance to C’est un petit monde. Customers descend ramps to reach the ride as his boats navigate at actual ground level.

This construction photo shows the Magic Kingdom in 1970, with the main entrance to the Utilidors visible in the lower right. (Disney)

Not only do the Utilidors house the sewer lines, pipes, cables, and other utilities you would expect to find underground, but there are also storage areas, offices, break rooms, locker rooms and more. locker rooms, a cafeteria, a hair salon, a zoo to keep the Disney characters comfortable when they are not on stage, as well as private passageways leading to 29 access points.

The walls are color coded so that employees can appear near their job site. Most of these hotspots feature signs reminding actors to smile as they are about to be on stage. Many of these entrances and exits are cleverly hidden from view.

Utilidors release reminds cast members they’ll soon be “on stage” in the early 1970s (Disney)

EPCOT – the future city was always a priority when the first phase of the world was mapped out, a unique feature of the Utilidors is the Swedish AVAC waste disposal system, which routes waste underground in pneumatic tubes to a collection point central.

Think about all the places in the Magic Kingdom that garbage is in, go to a large receptacle, you pour it out, and it travels through those pneumatic tubes to a collection point. No need for trucks to approach the guest. And the sights, the smells, everything is washed away. It works as well today as it did almost 50 years ago, said Phil Holmes, former vice president of Magic Kingdom from 2001 to 2015.

A worker throws garbage bags into the AVAC waste management system – which sucks everything to a central location for transport or recycling (Disney)

It is possibly the fastest waste disposal system on Earth. According to Aaron H. Goldberg, author of Buying Disneys World, once the waste is deposited, it is blown away in tubes at almost 60 mph. Then, it is compacted and transported by truck to an incinerator.

The Utilidors provide ample space for many critical functions, including controlling animatronic figures inside the park attractions above. Kurtti wrote, The Digital Animation Control System (DACS), ensures that the hundreds of audio-animatronic characters in the Magic Kingdom are at the right time during their performances, orchestrating over 2,000 individual functions every second.

DACS – The Digital Animation Control System – inside the Utilidors once controlled almost every element of the show in The Magic Kingdom (Disney)

DACS also plays a role in opening automatic theaters doors, raising stage elevators, operating lighting and curtains, and monitoring fire protection, security, equipment failure. and power outages, although the Kingdom has been built and technology has advanced over the past 50 years, not everything is as centralized as it was in 1971. With modern computers using tiny storage chips instead of huge reel-to-reel tapes, even some legacy attractions like The Enchanted Tiki Room are mostly controlled from its own exhibit building.

For decades, the world’s largest work wardrobe has been housed inside the Utilidors. There are still areas of makeup there. This photo also shows a sound recording booth there in the very early 1970s. (Disney)

Disney employees, tens of thousands of cast members, and Magic Kingdom characters keep the magic alive, which means a lot of costumes. According to Disney, for many years the largest active wardrobe department in the world was called the Utilidors house, home to over 2 million pieces of clothing and accessories to outfit cast members and audio-animatronic performers. within Magic Kingdom. In 2005, much of that wardrobe was moved to a larger location in the cast members’ parking lot, making it easier and faster for them to check and return their costumes.

Chances are you’ve never seen a service vehicle or delivery truck outside of a store or restaurant in Magic Kingdom. Again, this is thanks to the Utilidors.

Snow White takes the witch and a little piggy for a ride inside the Utilidors under The Magic Kingdom – as seen in this publicity photo from the early 1970s. (Disney)

Deliveries and maintenance are done primarily through underground access, keeping the streets clear for pedestrians and the peace and dreamlike quality of the park undisturbed, Disney said. Even the bank’s trucks can drive to the underground entrances to collect the money. You can thank Walt for that.

Many guests ask to go down inside the tunnels. It is prohibited, except for a few tours that have been suspended due to the pandemic. So, the next time you walk down Main Street, think about what could happen along the mile of crisscrossing hallways under your feet.

The Utilidors can be found under the heart of the Magic Kingdom. There is a limit near the entrance to It’s a Small World. The arena boats sail at ground level. Note The lagoon of 20,000 leagues under the sea and the Tea Party have no roof (Disney)

