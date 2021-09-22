Billy Crystal brings the new ‘Mr. The Saturday Night Musical at the Barrington Stage





PITTSFIELD, Mass. Hollywood royalty Billy Crystal will star in a production workshop for “Mr. Saturday Night,” a stage musical adaptation of his 1992 film of the same name in which Crystal played a comedian who became a TV star but alienates those close to him at the Barrington Stage Company for nine performances from October 22 to 30.

Crystal co-wrote the book of the musical with scriptwriting couple Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel, who wrote the original screenplay with him. The film was also Crystal’s directorial debut. Ganz and Mandel’s other credits include “Splash”, “Parenthood” and “City Slickers”. The score for “Mr. Saturday Night” is composed by three-time Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (“Parade”, “Madison County Bridges”), with lyrics by Amanda Green (“Hands on a Hard Body “). John Rando, who directed “On the Town” and “The Pirates of Penzance” for Barrington Stage, will lead, with musical direction from David O, who specializes in the development of new musicals, including “13” by Brown and Michael John LaChiusas “The Wild Party.” Co-starring with Crystal will be David Paymer, who received an Oscar nomination for playing Crystal’s brother in “Mr. Saturday Night,” a role he will reprise on stage; the two were also in “City Slickers” together, which Crystal says prompted him to write a role for Paymer on “Mr. Saturday Night”. Other cast members include Tony Award winner Randy Graff (“City of Angels”, the original Fantine in Broadways “Les Misérables”) as the comedian’s wife, and Chasten Harmon (The Good Fight, Elementary) as an agent. As development work, the production will have minimal sets and costumes, Barrington Stage said in its announcement. Billy Crystal starring in a presentation of a new musical who could resist? Julianne Boyd, co-founder and artistic director of Barrington Stage, said in a statement. We are delighted to present our first look at this exciting new musical in development and to welcome the sensational Billy Crystal to our stage, ”she said. The performances take place on Friday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, October 23; 3 p.m. Sunday, October 24; 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, October 26 to 29; and 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

