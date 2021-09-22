Tuscarawas County Residents Land on Screen in “Mayberry Man” Movie

The “red carpet” will be opened this week to Jon and Connie Campbell, albeit in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

The Fairfield Township couple will be seen in “Mayberry Man”, a film that focuses on America’s love for “The Andy Griffith Show”.

It’s a low budget, independently produced movie marked for limited release. The only recorded clue of Ohio to date is in Germantown, southwest of Dayton.

The Mayberry man:Local residents have spots in movies that have Andy Griffith’s show as a backdrop.

More on Mayberry Man:Funding for the film was funded by brothers Stark and Cort Hoke.

The film has a love story and it is written to make people laugh. Kind of a Hallmark comedy, said Jon Campbell, sales rep for The Canton Repository and minister at New Cumberland United Methodist Church in Mineral City.

The premier of the red carpet is tonight (September 22) in North Carolina, where Griffith was born and has lived much of his life. It will air in other cities in the Midwest starting Thursday.

Mayberry turns 60 on television

The TV show ran for 249 episodes from 1960 to 1968. Griffith played Andy Taylor, the sheriff of a small town called Mayberry. He has outmaneuvered criminals at times, but more often than not he has found himself helping his neighbors navigate life’s daily routines and challenges.

Viewers loved Griffith’s handcrafted nature and Mayberry’s character cast. The show ranked in the top 10 every year it aired and was the most viewed TV show in its final season.

Along with Griffith, he propelled Don Knotts’ careers as awkward MP Barney Fife, Ron Howard as son of Andy Opie and Jim Nabors as Gomer Pyle. and Goober Pyle are just a few.

The show has aired regularly since its debut in 1960, with reruns on several networks and streaming services. Some fans have become “tribute actors,” portraying their favorite Mayberry characters.

Bringing Mayberry to Life

The show also spawned the annual Mayberry Days in Mount Airy and Mayberry of the Midwest festivals in Danville, Indiana.

The festivals led to “Mayberry Man”.

The Stark brothers and Cort Howell developed the idea and then funded the film. Their father was the character Hoke Howell, who in turn starred in “The Andy Griffith Show” during a 40-year film career.

The brothers developed a story where an arrogant movie star ends up being sentenced to a week at an event called Mayberry Fest. Once there, he learns that no one cares about his fame or his Hollywood career.

During the week at Mayberry Fest, the arrogant star meets a girl, falls in love, and reunites with her father. He also spends time with Barney, Floyd the Barber, and other Mayberry characters.

How the Campbells ended up in a movie

Jon and Connie Campbell enjoyed family trips to the North Carolina coast. Making the trip, Jon noticed freeway exits for Mount Airy and Pilot Mountain. He recognized the names of cities by watching “The Andy Griffith Show” as a child.

On a trip 14 years ago, the Campbells decided to take a day out and visit Mount Airy. Since then, they have returned for Mayberry Days every year.

There is a section of Mount Airy, home to over 10,000 people, that looks like Andy Taylor’s Mayberry, Campbell said.

“It’s just kind of neat. You can go in there and run away,” Campbell said.

During one of these visits, the Campbell brothers met the Hoke brothers and heard about their film plans.

The Hokes recruited fans who regularly attend Mayberry Days to help them as extras in the film. After an online audition, Jon was selected for a brief speaking role with the film’s lead actor, Brett Varvel. He and Connie, a retired pharmacist, are also in scenes as extras.

The couple went to Mount Airy last year for their scenes. The film was also shot in Hollywood and Danville, Indiana, west of Indianapolis.

Family fun

Jon Campbell called the experience of making the movie fun. It was something he never thought he would do, but he’s happy and excited about the outcome.

The film is “approved for all ages” by the Dove Foundation, a nonprofit organization that examines films with Christian value. The foundation’s review says, “Mayberry Manis is a lovely, local film that not only features a real community, but features segments for all Andy Griffith fans.”

Although the film has a limited release, it will be available on DVD starting October 1.

Campbell said he hoped to find an independent theater in Canton or the Dover and New Philadelphia area that would give the film a chance.