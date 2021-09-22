Elvira actress Cassandra Peterson steps out





Cassandra Peterson, the actress best known as Mistress of Horror Elvira, has decided to come out of the coffin publicly in her new memoir, Cruelly yours, Elvira. In her book, Peterson reveals that she had a relationship with a woman named Teresa t wierson for over 19 years. The couple first met at Hollywood Golds Gym earlier this year when the actress thought a new bad boy had started working there. Often times when I was doing my pre-workout warm-up on the treadmill, I couldn’t help but notice one particular trainer, tattooed and muscular, roaming the gym floor with a knit cap pulled so low over his long legs. brown hair that he almost covered her eyes. , she explained. Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he walked through the huge gymnasium floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to watch. But one day, an altercation in the ladies’ bathroom made Peterson realize that his crush on the bad boy was actually a bad girl, and the couple quickly formed a close friendship training together three times a week. However, this platonic connection began to change after the Elvira stars 25 years of marriage with Marc Pierson It’s over. The relationship slowly grew more intimate, especially after Wierson showed up at her house on a rainy night. There, on the doorstep, stood my coach, T, holding a trash bag full of his things, looking sad and scruffy. Shed separated from his longtime partner, spent time in rehab and had nowhere to go, she writes. The two began to live together and take care of each other through their respective breakups, which is how their friendship began to evolve until one night Peterson felt the longing for it. ‘to kiss. I think I was even more surprised. What the hell am I doing? I had never been interested in women other than friends. I felt so confused. It wasn’t me !, she wrote. I was stunned to have been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry. I soon found out that we hook up sexually in ways that I had never known before. And she soon realized that she was also falling in love. The two have been together ever since and Wierson now takes on the role of Petersons’ assistant. But they kept their relationship a secret the entire time for fear of the effect it would have on the Elvira brand. Would my fans hate me for not being what they expected of me? she says. I am very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and maybe even angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life I have to speak the truth about who I am. And the truth is, Peterson is now living his best life, writing, For the first time in my life I’m with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed, and truly loved. More great stories from Vanity Show Natalie Portman on Britney Spears and the Scent of Love

