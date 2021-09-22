16 SoCal restaurants are part of the California Michelin 2021 Bib Gourmand guide

Start your day with LAist Sign up for the Morning Brief, delivered on weekdays.

After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the Michelin Guide has back to california.

The historically Eurocentric and phobic Los Angeles Guide Michelin, which has tried in recent years to broaden its culinary perspective, has just announced a bunch of new Californian restaurants in its Bib Gourmand category. And Southern California has done well.

Of the 45 new Bib Gourmand restaurants unveiled today, 16 of them are located in Los Angeles or Orange counties.

They include places specializing in barbecue, Brazilian dishes, Peruvian cuisine, fine sandwiches, tacos, ramen, dumplings and, of course, Italian cuisine. While we believe that the Michelin list always lacking enough representation of Mexican and Central American restaurants, this is a tasty spread.

In addition, Santa Barbara has four and San Diego has five new restaurants in the Bib Gourmand category.

This announcement is a warm-up for the main event.

On September 28, the Michelin Guide will announce its new starred California restaurants for the first time since 2019. Michelin inspectors have taken a break (as they should) during much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the starred restaurants are more chic, more elaborate and certainly more expensive, the Bib Gourmand restaurants “offer a full menu of a starter, a main course and a dessert, allowing you to order two courses and a glass of wine. or dessert for around $ 40 or less, “according to Michelin.

All starred California restaurants and Bib Gourmand will be available on the Michelin Guide app next week, after the Star selections are revealed.

Here are the new Bib Gourmand spots from Los Angeles and Orange County, with ratings from each restaurant’s Michelin inspectors (i.e. we didn’t write this copy).

Bee taqueria

This casual taqueria with serious focus and creative flair arrives courtesy of talented chef Alex Carrasco. Tacos, ceviche and tostadas reign supreme on the menu, which draws its culinary inspiration from the chef’s childhood in Mexico City.

5754 W. Adams Blvd., West Adams.

CHAAK Kitchen

The team behind CHAAK Kitchen brings to life the vibrant cuisine focused on the smoke and spices of the Yucatn Peninsula.

215 El Camino Real, Tustin.

Chifa

Chifa is the term used by Peruvians to refer to Chinese restaurant. The succinct menu is inspired by family recipes and childhood memories to soak up flavors at every turn.

4374 Eagle Rock Boulevard, Eagle Rock.

Colapasta

Nestled in a windy place a few blocks from the Pacific, this modern trattoria packs a great culinary punch, thanks in large part to the considerable talents of chef Stefano De Lorenzo.

1241 5th Street, Santa Monica.

Fable & Spirit

Fable & Spirit brimming with an unmistakable buzz of happy diners plunging into delicious pub food. You’ll want to order the Guinness Brown Bread which is an absolute delight, especially paired with plump Prince Edward Island mussels bathed in thyme butter.

3441 Via Lido, Newport beach.

Heritage barbecue

Punctuality is key as everyone is here, early and impatient, for the food from chef and owner Daniel Castillo. His creations Take a cue from central Texas, so when that sweet California white oak scent emerges, find yourself transported on a tumultuous journey, starting with sparkling slices of breast.

31721 Chemin Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano.

Jiang Nan Spring

This place is The Shanghainese accent makes it a valuable addition to the San Gabriel Valley. Sweet vinegars and fresh seafood feature prominently, most evident on plates like an irresistible platter of tilapia fried in a seaweed-flavored tempura-like batter.

910 E. Main St., Alhambra.

Kazan

The name is Japanese for “volcano” and conveniently, this soba-focused place blows the lid off its competition. The menu offers lots of choices including a vegetarian option, but # 7 (lamb in the lava) is clearly a winner.

111 N. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Hills.

Khan Saab Desi artisan kitchen

Originally from Pakistan, Chief Imran Ali Mookhi demonstrates some skill with spices, flavors and in its handling of red meat in this gem of Southeast Asia.

229 E. Commonwealth Ave., Unit A, Fullerton.

A Konbi Egg and Scallion Sandwich in Echo Park. (T. Tseng / Flickr Creative Commons)

Konbi

Konbi is the brainchild of chefs Nick Montgomery and Akira Akuto, who present a unique menu of Japanese sandwiches, small product-oriented platters and Proustian pastries.

1463 Sunset Boulevard, Echo Park.

Aztec

This modest counter service operation has been serving hearty East LA burritos for many years now. The flour tortillas are made on site every day in full view of the dining room and offer a kind of richness and chew that others don’t have.

4538 East Cesar E. Chavez Ave., East LA

Succulent dumplings

It is difficult to order wrongly this delicious retreat. The menu is concise, half of the dishes being dedicated to the eponymous specialty.

919 W. Duarte Rd, Monrovia.

Oliver’s Osteria Mare e Monti

Located just minutes from the Pacific Coast Highway, this italian gem makes a delightful sight. Chef Erik De Marchi’s menu has something for everyone. It takes a range of familiar dishes and elevates them with an authentic twist.

853 Laguna Canyon Rd., Laguna Beach.

Beef pho at Pho 79, a Garden Grove restaurant that received a 2019 James Beard America’s Classics Award.

Pho 79

If you are no stranger to slurping, then Pho 79 is probably already on your circuit. After all, this place is an institution. Opened in the early 1980s, it is widely regarded as one of Southern California’s best and most commendable pho. *

9941 Hazard Ave., Garden Grove.

* In 2019, Pho 79 won an America’s Classics Award from the James Beard Foundation.

Tumbi

Just one block from the hustle and bustle of the Santa Monica boardwalk, Tumbi feels halfway around the world, offering inventive Indian cuisine in an industrial-chic setting.

115 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica.

WoodSpoon

It’s clear that hospitality runs through the veins of chef and owner Natalia Pereira, originally from Brazil. The cozy dining room is lined with framed photographs and wine bottles. The careful and skillful hand of the chef is also evident in his food, which tastes of pure passion.

107 W 9th St., DTLA.