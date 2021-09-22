LGBTQ fans applaud Cassandra ‘Elvira’ Peterson for coming out





Nothing says a scary season like a new memoir by Cassandra Elvira Peterson, which contains a major reveal about her real identity. In Yours Cruelly, Elvira: Memoirs of the Mistress of the Dark, Peterson details a 19-year relationship with a woman named Teresa T Wierson officially joining the LGBTQ + community that had long embraced her as a gay icon. Released on Tuesday, the autobiography reveals that Peterson fell in love with Wierson, a trainer who later became her close friend and assistant after divorcing her manager, Mark Pierson, with whom she shares a daughter, Sadie. Happy and relieved to finally allow our secret to come to light, Peterson, 70, writes about his romance with Wierson in his memoir, according to Weekly entertainment. Best known for playing a horror hostess alter ego with haunting charm and a wicked sense of humor, Peterson said she was initially worried about revealing that her relationship with Wierson might alienate some fans who viewed Elvira as a heterosexual sex symbol. I was worried that if I announced that I was no longer leading a normal life, my fans would feel lying, call me a hypocrite and abandon me, Peterson wrote in the memoir. Shortly after Petersons’ divorce in 2003, the horror legend writes in his book, Wierson arrived at her doorstep with no place to go after going through a breakup. While Wierson lived in her home, Peterson said, the artist began to feel happier than she had been in years and eventually felt compelled to kiss. [Wierson] on the mouth. I was stunned that I had been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry, Peterson writes in his autobiography, according to NBC News. I soon found out that we hook up sexually in ways that I had never known before. Although she had never been interested in women other than as friends, Peterson began a long-term relationship with Wierson, which their friends and family were personally aware of. For the first time in my life, I am with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed and truly loved, writes Peterson in Yours Cruelly. From the earliest days of her memoir, members of the LGBTQ + community quickly and enthusiastically welcomed the beloved Halloween Queen into the fold. Congratulations, queers, one person tweeted, Elvira is one of us. Lil Nas X drops a cover of Jolene the same time we find out Elviras has a 19 year relationship with another woman, it’s a huge win for gays around the world, wrote another. See more reactions to Petersons autobiography below. Lil Nas X drops a cover of Jolene the same time we find out Elvira is in a 19 year relationship with another woman, it’s a huge win for gays around the world – Audmodeus (@Turbocrit) September 21, 2021 It’s good for her, but also accessories for his girlfriend so that she can not only blurt out every person she knows she was dating Elvira. https://t.co/vp3ymkp9De – Michael Healy (@MichaelOfHealy) September 21, 2021 I respect people’s privacy but I will also die if I don’t see pictures of Elvira’s butch personal trainer girlfriend – with, your fingertips (@whitneyarner) September 21, 2021 Elvira really said “And in case you need to hear it again, horror IS queer” – Brandon Trush (@ begoes__13) September 21, 2021 With the release of Elvira, that legally means Halloween is an LGBT party. – The most beautiful woman in puppet country (@Giraffelimbs) September 22, 2021 elvira going out as queer on a full moon is so good – (@Babiepixie_) September 22, 2021 ELVIRA, QUEER ICNE OF DARKNESS – Emmett Nahil, Queer of the Dark (@_emnays) September 21, 2021

