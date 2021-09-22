Statesman Team Wins 2021 Society for Features Journalism Awards

The American-Statesman’s Austin360 team won eight awards in the annual feature excellence competitionSociety for Feature Film Journalism, including four top prizes, was announced this week.

“We don’t do the job for the awards, but these awards make us proud of the importance of what we put in the world,” said editor Sharon Chapman. “Our team really pivoted through the tough times. We took a step back to see what we need to do when we are under staffed and are personally affected by what’s going on in the world.”

The team won first place for best digital presence.

Whether you’re heading out into town in one of America’s most vibrant cities or staying at home, Austin360 is the perfect guide, the contest judges wrote, adding, “If you want to have a good time in Austin , this is your ticket.

Following:How the American statesman from Austin made entertainment history (87 years so far)

Restaurant editor Matthew Odam won first place in food criticism for its review of Deckhand Oyster Bar.

The characters resonate as memorably as Matthews’ food at this restaurant, the judges wrote. The review is filled with precise observations and descriptions, detailed enough to paint a picture. Readers who venture to this restaurant will certainly notice if the owner is wearing those loud plaid golf pants.

Austin360 Entertainment Editor Eric webb won first prize in the Arts and Entertainment Commentary Portfolio category, which included a track on the Waxahatchee 2020 album “Saint Cloud”.

Among the judges’ comments: We loved the play on Saint Cloud for a million reasons. This is a criticism. It is a (brief) chronicle of the year or years of the plague. It has beautiful phrases: we had to cut the spring off at the stem and put it in a vase, then summer came and dried the petals, so we were now sitting in the last days of a Texan summer waiting to see how to fall and winter will express their own distinct calm and sadness. We would like to be able to write like that. We wish we could think like that. For now, we’ll have to rely on you, Eric. Let it come.

American statesman at 150:Exchanging Old Austin Newspaper Tales with Eyewitness Sandy Woods

Bront Wittpenn, who left the Statesman earlier this year for a job with the San Francisco Chronicle, won first place in the shorts category for his story about Jessie Thibideaux, who operated a shoe shine business on Congress Avenue.

A fine example of bright, tight writing, the judges wrote. In just 600 words, Bronte creates a wonderful profile of a man often overlooked by the shoe shiner. The key to his story is the wise use of details and quotes.

Musical writer Deborah Sengupta Stith won second place in the Feature Film Diversity category for its Monday Music Mashup series. The judges praised the range of topics, which included looks at the experiences of Black, latinoand LGBTQ musicians in Austin.

It’s a great idea and a great way to encourage important conversations during the pandemic. The discussions, at times frank and brutal, are a refreshing departure from what we normally expect from newspapers, ”the judges wrote.

Addie Broyles, who left the Statesman earlier this year to pursue independent projects, won second place in Best Special Section for a guide to where Austin gets his food.

From the judges: Informational publications do a great job providing guides to local restaurants, but what do we do when restaurants are closed? The American statesman has a creative answer: a look at where we get our food, from local markets to farmers’ markets.

The team won second place for the best section, which is judged on the basis of a portfolio of three to five printed numbers.

This publication excelled in its coverage of the double challenge of 2020, the pandemic and the toll after the murder of George Floyds, ”the judges wrote. reported on packets about the experience of being a black musician in Austin and a deeply reported article on the hardships restaurateurs and club owners faced after the lockdown.

100,000 editions later:What readers love most about the Statesman as he turns 150

They also rented “Are you happy,” a multimedia feature created by Webb and former Statesman visual journalist Ana Ramirez, as “a clever piece of the street in the vein of the Humans of New York photoblog.”

The judges added: “Overall, this was an engaging and inventive feature film collection during a difficult year for feature film writers.

The team also received an honorable mention for a series of stories about how the pandemic has affected the arts and entertainment scene.

The competition covered stories, videos and other journalistic articles produced in 2020. Entries are grouped into divisions based on broadcast. The team also ranks third in the raffle category, which honors a post’s total number of awards.

The Austin360 team have won numerous awards over the years. In 2020 and 2019, the team won Best Section of the Excellence in Features Awards, and took second place in that category in 2018. This is the team’s third consecutive year to earn Best Digital Presence. Earlier this year, editors at the Texas Associated Press named Odam second and Webb third in its commentary and review category.

“We are heading into some of the busiest months of the year, as Austin’s festival season is back in full force after 18 months,” Chapman said. “Getting this recognition helps us boost our energy at a time when our community relies on us the most. “