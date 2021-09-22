Beloved “Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson has died at 57





LOS ANGELES Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend in Sex and the City on TV and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced on Tuesday. He was 57 years old. I love you so much daddy. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you were able to share all of your adventures with me and accomplish so much, Nathen Garson wrote on Instagram. I’m so proud of you. You’ve always been the toughest, funniest, smartest person I know, ”his son added. No details of his death have been released. Messages soliciting comments from its representatives were not immediately returned. Garson played Blatch, a talent agent and devoted and stylish Carrie’s male best friend Jessica Parker for six seasons. He reprized the role in the films Sex and the City and Sex and the City 2, and had filmed a revival of the upcoming series for HBO Max titled And Just Like That. Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes on the show, expressed her grief in a tweet. We all loved him and loved working with him. He was endlessly funny on screen and in real life, ”she wrote. He was a source of light, friendship and show business tradition. He has always been an accomplished professional. I couldn’t have had a brighter TV partner, tweeted Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s husband in Sex and the City. I am devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. He added: You were a gift from the gods. Willie Garson was in life, as on screen, a devoted friend and a bright light to everyone in his world. He created one of the most beloved characters in the HBO Hall of Fame and has been a member of our family for almost 25 years, ”an HBO statement said on Facebook. We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. “ Born William Garson Paszamant in Highland Park, New Jersey, Garson began studying theater at the age of 13 at the Actors Institute in New York. He has made hundreds of appearances on television and in movies. Besides Sex and the City, “he was perhaps best known as Mozzie, a con artist on the White Collar TV show,” and has also had recurring roles on NYPD Blue, Hawaii Five-0, and Supergirl. Garson, who was an advocate for adoption agencies, adopted his son, Nathen, in 2009 and marked the adoption in a January Instagram post that read: Best day of my life. Always.” ” Previous New arts center in downtown Waterville named after President Colby Next ” Netflix buys author Roald Dahl’s catalog

