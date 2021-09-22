The problem with Jon Stewart: Former Daily Show host returns to crowded TV estate he helped create

By the time Jon stewart left his post behind the desk of The daily show, by 2015, the former host of Short Attention Span Theater had transformed not only his own career, but the role of late-night comedy shows as well. During his 16 years hosting The Daily Show, Stewart has become a vital voice when it comes to disseminating news and analysis, especially for young viewers who were not likely to listen to the nightly broadcast network newsletters that their parents watched.

This impact is the reason why Stewart’s return to television has been so eagerly awaited. The problem with Jon Stewart will not be daily, but should instead release new episodes every two weeks. It won’t be on broadcast TV, basic cable, or even premium cable, but rather on the Apple TV + streaming service.

The show, which premieres September 30, is described in press materials as a one-issue series, with Stewart discussing the issue with those involved and conversations about, as the description says, tangible steps that can lead to a solution. cheeky.

Aside from the awkwardness of the word solution, it seems The Problem With Jon Stewart aims to go beyond the model that Stewart created in The Daily Show. Instead of just being wise or getting heated about current events, politics, the media, and a myriad of instances of incompetence that are always tempting targets, Stewart’s new show seems designed to go beyond that and tackle how to actually make change.

Will this make The Problem With Jon Stewart more serious than entertaining? Well you have to wait and see, but in a revealing interview with Hollywood Reporters Lacey Rose, Stewart talks about shows that focus on more serious topics than slapping the knees. The first episode, for example, is about veterans, whose treatment by agencies supposed to support them has long been at the center of Stewart’s activism.

Stephen Colbert and Jon Stewart in an episode of “The Daily Show” in 2015 (Photo by Brad Barket / Getty Images for Comedy Central)Getty Images for Comedy Central

Another sign of how times have changed and continue to change since The Daily Show’s heyday, The Problem With Jon Stewart’s writing team includes people who haven’t worked on a comedy show and are , as Rose notes, very different from the mostly white comedy writers who made up the staff of The Daily Show.

Since Stewart left the Comedy Central program, the late-night talk show space has become crowded with comedy approaches as a commentary. Many of the hosts are veterans of The Daily Show, including Full Frontal Host Samantha Bee, the current host of the daily show Trevor Noah, Late Show host Stephen Colbert (whose weeknight schedule includes Stewart as executive producer) and John Oliver, whose Last week tonight show on HBO inherited the Emmy-winning status each year previously enjoyed by The Daily Show.

The question raised by The Problem With Jon Stewart is whether there is room for a new iteration of Stewart’s signature blend of humor and scrutiny.

In The Daily Show, Stewart didn’t just tell jokes about current events, like Johnny Carson or, later, Jay Leno in The Tonight Show. Once Stewart took over from Craig Kilborn as host, The Daily Show evolved into a hotbed of political satire and media criticism, punctuated with sarcasm and targeted criticism of hypocrisy.

This influence was only highlighted when, after Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, some critics questioned whether Trump could have won if Stewart had still hosted The Daily Show. After all, a 2014 Pew Research Center report found that 12% of American internet users cited the Daily Show as their source of information, a share that was, as the Pew Center reported, comparable to that of USA Today and The Huffington Post.

The inclination of monologues mocking current events towards political opinion has only increased under the Trump administration. Colberts’ ratings rose as he made the former president a nocturnal subject of satirical barbels. Following the same path, Seth Meyers, whose A Closer Look segments on Late at night has consistently criticized Trump and his fellow Republicans. At Jimmy Kimmel Live !, the host – who was previously known for co-hosting the awareness series, The Man Show – has started and continued to deliver monologues that blow up Trump and his supporters.

These hosts tend to be nothing if not consistent, approaching the news from a liberal or progressive perspective. Less politically charged, Jimmy Fallon, host of Tonight’s show and The late showIt’s James Corden. While the two sometimes feature politically-themed zingers, in general Fallon and Corden are more like flashbacks to the Jay Leno era of late-night accommodation, when the goal was to make people laugh the most. viewers possible.

While for decades late-night shows were, with few exceptions, Arsenio Hall style, a terrain run by white men, in recent years the ranks have branched out a bit. On The Daily Show, Trevor Noah does a version of the show influenced by remote episodes filmed during the pandemic, making the show more of a platform to amplify black guests and their voices.

Bronx natives Daniel Desus Nice Baker and Joel The Kid Mero Martinez have carved a comfortable spot for themselves on Showtime’s lineup with their show, Desus & Mero, which takes inspiration from their Black and Latino outlook and looser style.

Amber Ruffin’s show, just renewed for a second season on the Peacock streaming service, is built around Ruffin, who is also a writer on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Ruffin is one of the few always Late night hostesses into the mix, and she’s adept at mixing her engaging personality with sharp political observations.

But even with this host of hosts and shows, the late-night space has remained generally monolithic when it comes to political views. Real time with Bill Maher is one of the few shows in which the host is prepared to espouse ideas that run counter to accepted liberal orthodoxy. Although Maher frequently criticizes conservatives, he has also been attacked by viewers who are offended by his comments on topics progressives hold sacred.

Even the Fox News Channel got into the late night game with Gutfeld! Hosted by Greg Gutfeld, the show features an opening monologue and current affairs discussion among a rotating panel of guests, most of whom are Fox News contributors.

Gutfeld! stands out for its conservative approach to current affairs, which you would expect from Fox News Channel. In line with the channel’s talking points, Gutfeld and his guests shoot President Joe Biden, while blaming the White House and the media for the country’s polarized state, and, for example, claiming that the conflict between the vaccinated and the unvaccinated is an invention. from CNN.

While it’s long been a showbiz truism that right-wing late-night talk shows don’t find an audience, according to reports, Gutfeld! is doing well in the odds.

Everything is very different from the late-night landscape that Jon Stewart thrived in when The Daily Show was a big part of the cultural conversation. As The Problem With Jon Stewart enters the fray, perhaps the most we can hope for is that the show isn’t just another repetition of trending jokes, but is actually trying to accomplish something. Maybe being serious is what we need right now.

The Trouble With Jon Stewart debuts Thursday, September 30 on Apple TV +, followed by new episodes every two weeks; the series podcast will also air on Thursday, September 30 on Apple Podcasts and via RSS, with new episodes each week.

Kristi Turnquist

