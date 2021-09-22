The Harrisburg actress succeeds in Hollywood; finds its place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe





HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Actress Lori Livingston once made Harrisburg home. “Basically, I grew up not so rich, a little more impoverished. Basically in the south side of Harrisburg, PA. So that was South 13 Street, they called it Hoverter Homes at the time, ”Livingston said. At age 12, Livingston became a Milton Hershey School Spartan. “The way we were growing up put us in a much better environment, a much more stable environment,” she said. Get daily news, weather, news alerts straight to your inbox! Subscribe to abc27 newsletters here! After graduation, she began her modeling career in college. “I had done New York Fashion Week. I had done Miami Fashion Week. I was everywhere as a model for Valentino, ”said Livingston. But, soon, his joy turned to fear. First-ever Disney + Day on November 12 will feature Shang-Chi premiere, more perks

“At the height of my career, in Paris, France, my son called me to let me know he had cancer,” she said. A rare form of cancer. Livingston returned home to care for her then 16-year-old son Devin. Plus, she continued to work to make ends meet. “I commuted between Hollywood, HSN as a model, and then I came to Tennessee to meet my son,” she said. It was five grueling years of traveling and visiting the doctor. Then Devin finished chemotherapy and met Livingston in Los Angeles. Shang-Chi tops box office for third weekend in a row

“During that, I was making my first movie with Marvel. The financial record, it had really taken its toll. While I was making the movie ‘Captain Marvel’ we were completely homeless at the time, ”Livingston explained. A situation that, according to Livingston, the folks at ‘Captain Marvel’ were unaware of. “I played Skrull. I made Hollywood history even then for the simple fact that the Skrulls were in the comics, but the Skrulls hadn’t hit the big screen yet, ”she explained. “I was one of the original nine Skrulls.” Then the COVID-19 pandemic struck and Hollywood shut down. Survival mode kicked in for Livingston until finally, a reminder. I was auditioning and got the part in ‘WandaVision’. When I got to the set, I didn’t know what I was watching. I heard about WandaVision, but didn’t know the details, ”she said. “So by the time I got there they had already finished the show. ” She played her role as FBI Agent Skrull, and in the final scene, Livingston’s name paraded across the screen. “The end credits in Marvel are usually reserved for the best stars,” she said. “Indeed, I was in the end credits. Not only blew me up, but everyone else. Luckily for Livingston, that means his character will reappear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Of course I can’t reveal any secrets, but you never know where I might appear,” she said. As for Livingston’s son? Now 24 years old. He’s beaten all the odds and is now in remission.

