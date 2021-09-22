Bollywood Boyz declare DEFY their ‘home base’ as they return to pro wrestling





WWE has made a lot of releases this year, and at the end of June they released the old 205 Live tag team, Bollywood Boyz. Their 90-day non-compete contracts are about to expire and they are looking to make their return to pro wrestling this weekend with DEFY. The Bollywood Boyz recently met Denise Salcedo of The Sportster to discuss their time in WWE and what they plan to do next. Speaking of their WWE outing, the Bollywood Boyz surprisingly called it a relief: It was strange. Part of us was relieved, said Gurvinder Sihra. We were lucky, we had a really good run, we worked with so many legends, we literally traveled the world with WWE, a lot of guys are staying in Florida, but we were literally on the road program at full time WWE. We lived it, we had some really cool moments. So when it happened we felt like maybe we’d done all we can in this area, sometimes you’re kinda part of the furniture {laughs} you’re just kinda there and you get into that rut so we thought maybe it was time to go and spread our wings. The Bollywood Boyz weren’t lacking in interest following their WWE outing, which is a great thing for the duo: Right after release, we got promotions from all over the world, Sihra said. Not just in North America, but in India for example, which is such a big market for wrestling, in the Middle East and in the Philippines, all these promotions are reaching out to us to get us to their country. Despite all of this, they have chosen to make DEFY Wrestling their home base, for the time being, making their return to the ring for the company on September 25 in Seattle: We were excited, Defy is going to be our home base and were very excited. RELATED:Christopher Daniels in-ring return announced for DEFY Wrestling Hell Bent on 10/14 Were you a fan of the Bollywood Boyz when they came to WWE? Are you going to check them out as they head to DEFY Wrestling this weekend? Let us know your thoughts by having your say in the comments section below.

