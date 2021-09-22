Tell us your monthly budget





Insider collects payroll journals that reveal the challenges Hollywood workers face in making ends meet.

Income inequality and workplace fairness are concerns in entertainment, and we want to hear from you.

Respondents will remain anonymous, due to the sensitive nature of the topic. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> The entertainment industry has a reputation for glitz and glamor, but the star-studded films that hit the big screen are built on the backs of thousands of struggling crew, support, pre- and post-production staff. often for a fraction of the salary of a project headlining A-listers. And for every TV showrunner or movie star, there are legions of actors, writers and directors who work for years in the hope of getting their big chance. Movements like #PayUpHollywood and #IALivingWage have put the spotlight on the community of assistants and IATSE members, respectively, who often live paycheck to paycheck in expensive cities like Los Angeles and New York. And as Insider has reported, the COVID-19 pandemic of the past 18 months leaves many workers wondering if they are a “lost generation” of future showrunners and leaders whose careers could stall indefinitely. The pandemic has further added to the usual work stress for young Gen Z and Millennials in Hollywood, prompting some to re-evaluate how they view work in relation to their mental health. In examining workplace issues and income inequality in Hollywood, Insider’s Los Angeles office wants to hear from you, whether you are a writer, producer, actor, director, assistant, agent, songwriter, gaffer, makeup artist, studio manager or assistant or apprentice in any of the above fields. We craft pay diaries that reveal the challenges Hollywood dreamers and adventurers face in making ends meet, including money hacks and the occasional perks that help them along the way. For a look at what an insider salary journal highlights, check out our DC office’s coverage of Congressional Staff Compensation on Capitol Hill. What we are looking for: A salary journal that details your monthly income and expenses, in addition to your thoughts on salary satisfaction and your career path in the entertainment industry so far. Write to us at [email protected] with the subject line “Hollywood Salary Diary” if you wish to participate. We’ll contact you from there to send you a template so you can start tracking your salary and budget. We would like to know more about how much you pay for rent, utilities, groceries, transportation, work clothes, student loans, work events, etc. Due to the sensitivity of the matter, Insider will not disclose your name, employer, or other identifying information in our coverage. We will ask for documentation of certain items during the fact-checking process, but we will never post or disclose these documents without your explicit permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/hollywood-salary-diaries-earnings-budget-entertainment-industry-2021-9 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos