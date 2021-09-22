Before Bollywood | The Argonaut Newsweekly

Indian dance troupe brings classical dance to the streets of Westside neighborhoods

By Bridgette M. Redman

With workshops and performances, the Leela Dance Collective is organizing a 10-day festival celebrating Kathak dance, an ancient form of dance from North India. The festival features events scattered across Los Angeles and San Francisco with stops in Santa Monica, Venice, and Culver City.

The Los Angeles portion of the festival kicked off in Pasadena on September 22 and travels to Venice on September 25. She wraps up the celebration in Culver City.

Kathak is a classical dance form of North India that dates back centuries. It was once performed in Indian courts and inspired more modern forms of Indian dance. A narrative dance form that features sophisticated footwork, Kathak was brought to the United States by Pandit Chitresh Das and the founders of the Leela Dance Collective were his followers.

Rina Mehta, one of the founders of the organization, said the 10-day festival in Los Angeles and San Francisco was born out of the pandemic. Kathak is basically a form of performing arts and they are eager to bring it back to the community.

We wanted to bring back the live performances, Mehta said. We really felt like we wanted to use our art form as a vehicle to build and rebuild and re-engage community and connection.

The festival will take place in two cities, feature four dancers and host 12 workshops and 15 performances.

Mehta said they recognize that geography can be a big hurdle to overcome, especially in Los Angeles, so instead of selecting a performance space, they chose to perform in many different neighborhoods to reach the most. people possible.

If you’re in Santa Monica, the people from Pasadena won’t come, Mehta said. So even if you put on a phenomenal spectacle, you find yourself inaccessible to much of the city. We wanted to bring our art form to communities, use the art form to revitalize neighborhoods and bring some life back.

They will be hosting two street shows on the 3rd Street Promenade in Santa Monica, another in a plaza in Culver City, and then a series of workshops.

In Venice, the first workshop is called From Sensuality to Spirituality and is being held at the Electric Lodge at 10 a.m. on September 25. The workshop welcomes students of all levels and backgrounds and explores the art of Kathak as a metaphor for the love of the goddess Radhas for Krishna. .

All Indian traditions have a spiritual element and a narrative element, Mehta said. Traditionally Indian classical dance was and is a path to high consciousness or to the divine. One of the common themes of Kathak dance is the love between two Indian mythological figures. Radha and Krishna, their love is meant to be a metaphor for the love of the human and the divine. This is a very particular goal in the art form.

After the workshop in Venice, there will be two performances on the 3rd Street Promenade at 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. It will feature ensemble dancers from the Leela Dance Collective, Sonali Toppur, Ahana Mukherjee, Carrie McCune and Ria DasGupta.

The concerts involve taking their traditional dance to the streets while also featuring elements of traditional dance such as percussive footwork, quick pirouettes, dynamic repertoire, and uplifting music.

On September 26, the festival moved to Culver City where it closed with three events: two workshops and a concert. The first workshop is The Indian Avatars and is designed for children ages 5 and up. It takes place from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Diaz Studio of Dance. The class includes dance, music, face painting and storytelling. It introduces children to Kathak and they can learn coordination, rhythm of movement, music and dramatic expression.

The second workshop is called Movement, Music and Meditation and will be held at 4 p.m. in the same studio. It presents the beauty and

dynamism of Kathak and introduces participants to the technique, movement, music and poetry of this art form woven together in an experience which is meditation in motion.

Kathak dancing is a lot of things, Mehta explained. It’s punchy, there is a lot of rhythm, we have a lot of dynamic movement, poetry and storytelling. Music, which is usually live, is an integral part of the art form. All of this is supposed to bring you to a higher state of consciousness. We like to talk about dance as a kind of moving meditation.

The festival will conclude with a street performance at 5:30 p.m. at Culver Citys Town Plaza.

Stay true

These performances mark the last point on a trajectory that Kathak dance has traveled. From Indian courts to front-stage stages in the United States to the streets, the dance has evolved with every step of the way.

It stimulates creativity and innovation in what we do artistically, said Mehta. Now had to dance on planks, in parks and in the streets.

The last street dance is a step that Mehta says brings people even closer to this art form, breaking down the barriers that are erected between the dancer and the audience in theaters.

With these street performances, here we are on the same street that you are walking, next to the restaurant where you eat, Mehta said. For us, it’s really bringing people together and making them intimate. Our hope is that by doing this they will become familiar with the art form, that they will be able to learn some basics of rhythm and storytelling, how deep it is, how deep it is. is rich and really how relevant it can be and is. to our modern life.

The songs they will perform in ReSound are classic songs. They will start with classic invocation pieces that enshrine the scene and are filled with symbolism from mythology. Some dances will tell stories and others will be purely rhythmic and eventful without a story. They bring storytelling for part of the storytelling, but Mehta points out that they are recognizable to everyone, regardless of their background.

All epic stories are universal stories, Mehta said. The character can be South Asian or Indian, but they are about love, loss, greed, and the victory of good over evil. Any stories we choose to do will have truly universal themes and storytelling.

In the Leela Dance Collective and in particular in the 10-day ReSound performance, artists are committed to preserving the form of dance while innovating and making it relevant to today’s audience. Mehta said they are committed to an integrity around the form.

We can innovate a lot, a lot of things, but at the root, the integrity around the form is very high, Mehta said. The technique, the music, the movement, the repertoire, we definitely have a lot of integrity around these things. Then, we innovate around the form and in the form according to the cases.

She said it’s a fine line that she walks as a choreographer. She makes many small decisions where she is constantly aware of the roots of the Kathaks. She said you can put movements together one way and you’ve deviated from tradition and another way and that’s in direct line with the original tradition.

Mehta is also true to the essence of what her teacher taught about the art form that being an artist should give and that the art form is there to bring joy.

Our main goal at Leela Dance is to bring joy through Kathak, Mehta said. It is something that we preserve in everything we do. No matter what we do, if the audience isn’t happy, we haven’t done our job.

Spread across the city

All ReSound public performances are free and the workshops that can be enjoyed live or virtually cost $ 10 each. Registration for the workshop is available online.

I would definitely recommend coming to both a workshop and a show if possible, Mehta said. Seeing the art form is one way to experience it, but there is nothing quite like going on the dance floor and moving your body. It’s a whole new level of experience and members of the public can do both. And please come and introduce yourself, talk to the dancers and the teachers. We would like to get to know you and let us know

for you.

ReSound: Kathak in the streets

Who: Leela Dance Collective

Where: Los Angeles, September 22

to September 26

Info: leela.dance.resound /