Entertainment
Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County
Oktoberfest, a drug- and alcohol-free event featuring live music, DJ nights, magic shows and other activities, will be held Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, September 26 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the border of Colorado on US Highway 550. Admission is free for those 21 and under. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.
The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.
Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, September 23 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.
Farmington Public Library Foundation Book Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25 at the Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Books cost $ 20 a box or $ 2 for hard covers and $ 1 for paperbacks. Visit inforoute.org or call 505-599-1270.
The celebration of Bloomfield Days will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 24 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at Salmon Park, 504 W. Sycamore Ave. at Bloomfield. The event includes a kids’ night out, a party in the park, music, vendors, duck race, and posole cooking. To free. Call 505-632-0880.
Too plugged in to replace performs at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 24 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. To free.
The Native Journey group occurs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 24 at SunRay Park & Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.
Pierre Stevie performs at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 24 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. Tickets are $ 25 and admission is limited to those 21 and over. Call 505-436-2657.
Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 25 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.
Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 25 in the parking lot of the chapter house in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected]
A free course Learning to Sketch Outdoors will be led by artist Marilyn Taylor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. The class is designed for children and adults, and charcoal and paper will be provided. Call 505-599-1422.
The Harvest Festival takes place from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 26 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. A one-day pass costs $ 18 and two-day passes cost $ 31. Live music will be performed by Julie & the Boyz, FAB and the Fetz X-tet. Call 505-632-0879.
A real night at the museum, featuring live music, tractor rides and crafts that bring the past to life, will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free entry. Call 505-599-1174.
The front men of the country, starring Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart, Little Texas’ Tim Ruslow and Lonestar’s Richie McDonald, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $ 38 for adults. , $ 34 for children, the elderly and the military. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org.
Kirtland Farmers’ Market opens its season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 27 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.
Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.
An open musical jam will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505.325-6605.
Author Sonja Dewing will be signing copies of her books “Toys of the Gods” and “Gamble of the Gods” at 1 pm Wednesday, September 29 at Amy’s Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-327-4647.
Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected]
The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.
The 2021 Foreign Economy Conference and Exhibition begins Wednesday, September 29 and runs through Friday, October 1 at Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a reception at 5:30 pm and a wild and scenic film festival at 8 pm. Registration for the conference is $ 85. Call 575-635-5615.
Quiz night takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568.
José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176.
Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]Support local journalism with a digital subscription.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2021/09/22/weekly-roundup-entertainment-related-events-san-juan-county/5814624001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]