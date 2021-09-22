Weekly roundup of entertainment-related events in San Juan County

Oktoberfest, a drug- and alcohol-free event featuring live music, DJ nights, magic shows and other activities, will be held Thursday, September 23 through Sunday, September 26 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the border of Colorado on US Highway 550. Admission is free for those 21 and under. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com.

The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 23 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615.

Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, September 23 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657.

Farmington Public Library Foundation Book Sale takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 24 and Saturday, September 25 at the Library, 2101 Farmington Ave. Books cost $ 20 a box or $ 2 for hard covers and $ 1 for paperbacks. Visit inforoute.org or call 505-599-1270.

The celebration of Bloomfield Days will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 24 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at Salmon Park, 504 W. Sycamore Ave. at Bloomfield. The event includes a kids’ night out, a party in the park, music, vendors, duck race, and posole cooking. To free. Call 505-632-0880.

Too plugged in to replace performs at 6 p.m. on Friday, September 24 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. To free.

The Native Journey group occurs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, September 24 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205.

Pierre Stevie performs at 9 p.m. on Friday, September 24 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. Tickets are $ 25 and admission is limited to those 21 and over. Call 505-436-2657.

Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 25 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, September 25 in the parking lot of the chapter house in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected]

A free course Learning to Sketch Outdoors will be led by artist Marilyn Taylor at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the Riverside Nature Center in Animas Park near Browning Parkway in Farmington. The class is designed for children and adults, and charcoal and paper will be provided. Call 505-599-1422.

The Harvest Festival takes place from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday, September 26 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. A one-day pass costs $ 18 and two-day passes cost $ 31. Live music will be performed by Julie & the Boyz, FAB and the Fetz X-tet. Call 505-632-0879.

A real night at the museum, featuring live music, tractor rides and crafts that bring the past to life, will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. Free entry. Call 505-599-1174.

The front men of the country, starring Restless Heart’s Larry Stewart, Little Texas’ Tim Ruslow and Lonestar’s Richie McDonald, will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 25 at the Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St. Tickets are $ 38 for adults. , $ 34 for children, the elderly and the military. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org.

Kirtland Farmers’ Market opens its season from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, September 27 in the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551.

Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496.

An open musical jam will take place at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 28 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. To free. Call 505.325-6605.

Author Sonja Dewing will be signing copies of her books “Toys of the Gods” and “Gamble of the Gods” at 1 pm Wednesday, September 29 at Amy’s Bookcase, 2530 San Juan Blvd. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-327-4647.

Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected]

The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171.

The 2021 Foreign Economy Conference and Exhibition begins Wednesday, September 29 and runs through Friday, October 1 at Farmington Civic Center, 200 W. Arrington St., with a reception at 5:30 pm and a wild and scenic film festival at 8 pm. Registration for the conference is $ 85. Call 575-635-5615.

Quiz night takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. To free. Call 505-278-8568.

José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 29 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. To free. Call 505-325-8176.

Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected]