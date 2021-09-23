Fran Drescher and other SAG-AFTRA leaders join chorus of actors supporting IATSE’s demands for a fair contract – Deadline

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher joined the chorus of actors expressing support for IATSE’s demands for a fair contract as IATSE prepares to take a strike authorization vote. “Standing in #solidarity with my friends and colleagues on the set of @IATSE”, she said tweeted Wednesday. “Entertainment content only exists because our teams are amazing. “

Many other SAG-AFTRA leaders have also taken to Twitter to express their support. “I am with you my brothers and sisters @IATSE”, tweeted the former president of SAG-AFTRA Gabrielle Carteris. “You make the magic of entertainment and deserve fairness and dignity at work. “

Joely Fisher, recently elected Secretary-Treasurer of SAG-AFTRA, tweeted: “To my sisters and brothers and others in @IATSE. I am with you in solidarity #IASolidarity #union #UnionStrong. “

Related story IATSE will ask for strike authorization from its members

IATSE



Anthony Rapp, member of the national board of directors of SAG-AFTRA, whom Fisher defeated in the race for secretary-treasurer, tweeted: “I am alongside my friends and colleagues @IATSE who work in the teams of our shows. None of what you see would be possible without the skills, talent and work ethic of these people. They have been expected to sacrifice their well-being for far too long. # IASolidarity #IAStrike.

Rebecca Damon, Executive Vice President of SAG-AFTRA, tweeted: “As #sagaftramember, I have seen up close that solidarity with unions in the entertainment industry has never been stronger. I am with @IATSE today and every day “

“I am an actor,” tweeted Jennifer Beals. “I am in solidarity with the IATSE. Do you? # IASolidarity.

Many other actors, including Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin – seen above with fists raised and sporting IATSE Solidarity T-shirts – are also supporting IATSE.

“As actors, we have to speak up for our friends who make our careers possible”, tweeted Bradley Whitford. “Nobody wants a strike. @IATSE is forced to consider it by AMPTP negotiators who refuse to even discuss guaranteed meal breaks or 10-hour deadlines. It’s crazy. If you’re making a living in front of a camera, now is the time to speak up for the people who make it happen.

Seth Rogan tweeted: “Our films and films literally would not exist without our teams, and our teams deserve better.”

Tweeted Kerry Washington: “There are so many talented humans who make the movies and TV shows that we love! “. “You might not see them on screen, but they’re the magic makers and the glue that holds everything together. I urge #IATSE to hear them. And I am alongside my brothers and sisters in this # IASolidarity strike. “

Ever Carradine, who plays in The Handmaid’s Tale, job this message: “Actors: If you’re uncomfortable standing with IATSE, I’m sure one of their members will bring you a chair to sit on or a more comfortable pair of shoes. # IASolidarity @IATSE.

“First come, last gone, day after day, the team puts on a show” tweeted DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Courtney Ford. “They work tirelessly, through injury and illness, to turn the ideas of others into something the actors can touch and the audience can see. They deserve a safe place to work and a living wage. # IASolidarity.

“I’m with @IATSE,” tweeted Sarah Paulson, who plays Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story.

The IATSE said on Monday that it had been informed by the Alliance of Film and Television Producers “that they did not intend to respond to our comprehensive proposal which was presented to them over a decade ago. ‘one week. This failure to continue negotiations can only be interpreted in one direction. They simply will not address the fundamental issues that we have championed over and over again from the start. As a result, we will now proceed with a nationwide strike authorization vote to demonstrate our commitment to achieving long-awaited change in this industry. “