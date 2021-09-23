Whoopi Goldberg signs new 4-year agreement to stay on “The View” – The Hollywood Reporter





Whoopi Goldberg has made a new deal to stay as host on ABC View. Sources say the new deal will see Goldberg stay on board for four seasons. The pact, financial details of which were not immediately available, covers the recently launched 25th season and will see it stay until season 28. Goldberg is currently in his 15th season with View. She co-hosts the 25th season of the day panel alongside Joy Behar, Sara Haines and Sunny Hostin. Stability comes as View turned to a guest guest parade as the show “takes a little while” to replace former co-host Meghan McCain, who announced her departure from the longtime show in July. Cindy McCain, mother of ViewThe former Conservative panelist, will serve as guest host on October 6. She was appointed by President Biden as the UN Food and Agriculture Program Ambassador. Cindy McCain Becomes Last Guest Host on View and joins previously announced former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice – who will appear on Oct. 20 – as well as Utah congresswoman Mia Love (who co-hosted the week’s premiere), former CEO of HP Carly Fiorina, the former Fox and his friends co-host Gretchen Carlson and SE Cable News regulars Cupp, Eboni K. Williams, Alyssa Farah, Mary Katharine Ham and Cameran Eubanks. Additionally, Nicolle Wallace, who co-hosted Season 18, will join Goldberg on View Podcast Behind the table October 5. View returned for season 25 on September 7 after completing its previous season in August as the # 1 series among daytime networks and subscribed talk shows and news programs among total viewers. Goldberg is replaced by WME.

