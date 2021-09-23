



This summer Sovena, United States of Rome, one of the largest olive oil companies in the world, participated in several local events to give back to the community including the Rome Honor America Days, the Rome Rotary Canalfest and the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The Rome Honor America Days took place at the end of July and marked a festive welcome for the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in New York State. Although the event was unable to hold its usual parade, the concert and fireworks still looked like a return to normal for the region after not being able to hold the event the previous year, in due to the pandemic. This marked the second year of sponsorship of the event by Sovenas. The Rome Rotary Canalfest followed shortly thereafter in the first week of August, joining Honor America Days as a welcome comeback after the pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020. The event included entertainment, rides , vendors, food, fireworks and Ontario Rides attractions. It was important for us at Sovena to sponsor the Rome Honor America Days and Canalfest and to be part of the Rome community for a sense of normalcy this summer, said Natalie Jennings, Marketing Associate at Sovena. As part of a New York State grassroots event, Sovena donated all the frying oil for the 20th Annual Buffalo Wing Festival in Buffalo over Feast Weekend. Work, which included 146 cases of Tri-Fri oil used in 36 commercial fryers for over 25,000 pounds of chicken wings. The National Buffalo Wing Festival wrapped up another successful Labor Day weekend, said Drew Cerza, founder of the festival. Over 12 tons of wings were served at a record pace thanks to our friends at Sovena. Sovena donates the annual ode to chicken wing oil and has been participating in the event for six years. The festival has been featured by national media including Food Network, Travel Channel, NBCs Today Show, ABCs The View and more. Sovena works to sponsor events that bring their community together again, especially after the isolating effects of the pandemic. Between bringing everyone together and helping the local economy, events like these appear to us as great opportunities to give back and have fun as a team while doing so, said General Manager Enrique Escudero. Sovena is a company that seeks total integration in the places where it is present. Our priority is to create a positive impact and actively contribute to improving our community so that we can grow hand in hand, added Escudero.

