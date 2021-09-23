NFT, the new craze for cricket and Bollywood

On August 30, Amitabh Bachchan became the first Bollywood star to join the craze for NFT, short for non-fungible tokens.

His NFTs, which include an autographed poster of Sholay and poems he has recounted, will be hosted on a platform called BeyondLife.Club in November of this year.

He is not alone. Interest in Bollywood has grown steadily since Bachchans’ involvement, according to Toshendra Sharma, founder of NFTically, a software as a service (SAAS) service for NFT markets.

Although he did not name the people he had a conversation with, Sharma said he saw the interest of musicians, writers, directors, actors and others involved in the Indian film industry.

Cricketers have also shown interest. In the past two months, two dedicated cricket NFT platforms have been announced in India. Last month, local digital collectibles platform Rario announced that it had partnered with cricketers Zaheer Khan and South Africa’s Faf du Plessis for the platform.

Singapore-based blockchain platform Cricket Foundation also announced a dedicated cricket NFT platform earlier this month. He is supported by cricketers VVS Laxman, Parthiv Patel, Wasim Akram, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Deep Dasgupta, Pragyan Ojha, Lance Klusener and others. The platform uses the local blockchain company’s Zebis platform to manage its market.

NFTs are digital tokens similar to cryptocurrencies, except that they are non-fungible, which means that one NFT cannot replace another in a blockchain. As a result, a person buying an NFT can sell it to someone else or exchange it for another NFT, but the blockchain platform will still reveal the name of the creator and subsequent owners.

This process helps artists sell a digital item once and earn commissions for subsequent sales. For example, one can just copy paste digital art, but they won’t replace their fingerprint on the blockchain, making it clear that this is not the original.

While the technology has primarily been used to sell digital art, music, and videos through auctions, Sharma noted that celebrity participation would open up new avenues. Most celebrities want to use NFTs for fan engagement around one of their works, he said. For example, a celebrity could make a one-time ticket for their movie a TVN and reward the highest bidder not only with the ticket, but also an in-person meeting or poster. The bidding process alone helps build fan engagement.

Vishakha Singh, vice president of NFT marketplace hosted by WazirX, India’s top crypto exchange, confirmed that the platform works with well-known musicians like Ritviz and Nucleya. In our experience, so far, community engagement is key to driving sales. Bollywood and sports celebrities rely heavily on their social media managers and teams to engage with their community. We work with well-known Bollywood entities but not with celebrities in the traditional sense, ”she added.

The entrance of celebrities creates mass awareness. Social media influencers have been interested in the NFT space purely from a PR perspective, ”said WazirXs Singh, adding that few people understand the possibilities this technology offers today. The growing crypto community and the use of crypto will help policymakers design regulations around crypto. Celebrity participation may not necessarily help in future regulations, but it may highlight the importance of speeding up the regulatory process, ”he added.

Sharmas NFTically, who announced an NFT with Zee Studios, said that having a publicly traded company show interest in the space helps convince celebrities.

Crypto experts agree that celebrities entering the space won’t necessarily increase sales. It will, however, help the market to mature and attract larger investors. For example, the most expensive NFT sold in the WazirX market was around 5.3 lakh, as global sales of NFT soared to millions of dollars.

According to an Aug. 18 report by blockchain data platform Chainalysis, India ranks second in the world in terms of crypto adoption, behind Vietnam.

