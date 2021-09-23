ACTORS Airs Opening Show with Grant from Story County

ACTORS has undergone significant improvements over the past year, and new technology is one of them. Thanks to a $ 2,500 grant from the Story County Community Foundation, the community theater is showing some of its shows this season, including the opening comedy, Nanas Naughty Knickers.

The foundation gave the grant to ACTORS, so people could watch some of the shows from their homes, according to ACTORS ‘Stan Rabe. Last season, the theater troupe aired their opening show, which was staged at the Stephens Auditorium. It was a successful endeavor, which led the SCCF to fund the cost of purchasing video, audio and streaming equipment.

This is a great opportunity for people who cannot leave their homes for health reasons or for those who live outside the city, said Rabe. We got the grant last September, but due to COVID and our construction, this is the first show we can stream from our building. We’re really excited to have a new way of reaching audiences.

Streaming rights aren’t available for all shows, but ACTORS will offer the option to stream whenever it’s available, Rabe said.

Those interested can purchase streaming tickets or tickets in person on the ACTOR website, actorsinc.org. Under the Ticket tab, buyers can select the type of ticket they want.

An email address will be required because the streaming audience member will get a secure email link to view the show, according to a press release. The streaming is done live and will not be recorded or available at a later date.

Members of the audience in person will see theater improvements through the completion of a $ 580,000 renovation, which created an enlarged lobby and lounge, and lowered the stage to improve sight lines.

Last weekend, ACTORS opened its 66th season with the comedy Nanas Naughty Knickers. The production continues Friday and Saturday with shows at 7:30 p.m. and a morning Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

Katherine DiSavino’s Nanas Naughty Knickers tells the story of a chick who tracksuits and how her niece reacts to Nanas’ sexy exploits, according to the release.

Niece Bridget is played by ACTOR newcomer Tiffany Wagoner and her grandmother Sylvia is played by ACTOR veteran Phyllis Schrag. The two characters become roommates and Bridget finds out that her sweet grandmother runs an illegal shop from her apartment, selling kinky handmade panties to every senior in the Five Boroughs area, according to the statement.

The cops got wind of Nanas’ naughty operation, and that’s exactly what owner Gil Schmidt (played by Joe Ferrell) is looking for to finally kick the poor old chick and her risky shop out.

“It’s a lot of fun working on stage with this incredibly talented cast. Each actor brings a depth of creativity and inventiveness to their role,” Schrag said in the statement.

Nanas Naughty Knickers is directed by Nicole Galliart, who recently played Marla Fay in The Savannah Sipping Society and Jennifer in I Love You, Youre Perfect, Now Change. Galliart also co-directed Dont Dress for Dinner. She is an education coach for the Nevada Community School District.

When I first read the script for Nana’s Naughty Knickers, I was delighted by Sylvia and Vera’s steadfast refusal to play their age. I aspire to be like them someday, Galliart said in the statement. I look forward to the timing challenges presented with all of the hidden revelations and moving parts of the series. It might be an ambitious endeavor in my first directorial job, but we have a great cast who are more than capable of making it work.

Other ACTOR veterans in the cast include Ben Smith as doorman, Cindy Smith as UPS Gal, Jobe Fee as UPS Guy, Ronnie Lindeman as Clair Schmidt, Benjamin Nuckolls as Tom OGrady and Ruthellen Cunnalley as Vera. New to the stage, but not new to ACTORS, is Sara Elkhatib as Heather Van Pree.

Keeping the theater alive while maintaining a safe environment for our cast, crew and clients is our priority, the statement said. Masks will be mandatory for everyone in our audience: vaccinated and unvaccinated.

Tickets can be purchased online atwww.acteursinc.org or in person at Alpha Copies, 2615 Lincoln Way.