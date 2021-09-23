



HOLLYWOOD, California, September 22, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Roll out the red carpet! It’s time to party! The Hollywood Christmas Parade is back !!! Sunday, November 28, 2021, International Associated Television, in association with The City of Los Angeles, will present The 89e Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade supporting marine toys for toddlerslive in the streets of Hollywood To 6:00 p.m. PST. Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel williams, with special co-host Elizabeth stanton, the parade includes Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-winning bands from across the country, dazzling horsemen, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats and humorous specialty acts. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season!To see a sizzling reel of highlights from Hollywood’s latest Christmas parades, please visit: https://vimeo.com/user4830612/review/85566731/0e776f5e59 Laura McKenzie, The Hollywood Christmas Parade co-host and producer said: “Since 1928, the Live Hollywood Christmas Parade has been an annual holiday tradition loved and loved by millions, with the exception of 1942. to 1944 during WWII and 2020 during the pandemic, when the live parade was not presented. But now in 2021 we are back! “ “For nearly a century, the annual Hollywood Christmas Parade has been uplifting the spirits of Angelenos from all walks of life,” said Angels Mayor Eric Garcetti. “After a difficult year and a half, I am delighted that Angelenos can once again enjoy this parade.” Erik Estrada, The Hollywood Christmas Parade co-host said, “The parade will be performed according to CDC rules and regulations. We will make wearing the mask trendy!” lieutenant general James B. Laster, USMC (Ret’d), President and CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, said, “Toys for Tots’ exposure to millions of viewers of the Hollywood Christmas Parade on TV dramatically expands the scope of our program and makes people smile. even more children by inspiring action throughout the month of December. “ Board Member Mitch O’Farrell,14e District, City of Los Angeles, said: “It will be great to see you once again Hollywood residents and local families benefit from this annual extravaganza. I know a lot of people are looking forward to it! “ Member of the Nithya Raman Council,4e District, City of Los Angeles, said: “I am honored to be one of the elected representatives to represent Hollywood, and thrilled to be able to participate in the iconic Christmas Parade, enjoyed by so many people across the city. “ More information on The 89e Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Toddlers will be announced soon, including the Grand Marshal of the parade. For parade inquiries, please call 24/7 Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline free of charge at 1-833-PARADE1 (1-833-727-2331).For updates on this year’s parade, please visit the official parade website at www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org Media contact for the producers of the Hollywood Christmas Parade :

Steve moyer,

Steve Moyer Public Relations

818.784.7027 (office / no text), 818.337.9987 (cell / text)

[email protected]

@stevemoyerpr Media contact for the CW network :

Jodi karp @ 818.977.2609; [email protected] SOURCE The Hollywood Christmas Parade Related links http://www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hollywood-christmas-parade-is-back-301383434.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos