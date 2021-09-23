Britney Spears Court File Says Guardianship Should End | Culture & Leisure

Entertainment
LOS ANGELES (AP) Britney Spears said in a court filing Wednesday that she agreed with her father that the guardianship that has controlled her life and money since 2008 should be terminated.
The record filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Spears’ attorney Mathew Rosengart indicates that she fully agrees to terminate the guardianship promptly, which his father James Spears, who controlled him for most of his 13 years, asked in a Sept. 7 petition.
This is the first time Britney Spears has asked for an end to the arrangement in court documents, although she asked for its termination during hearings.
Her brief emphasizes, however, that it is more important to her that her father be removed, calling it a necessary and substantial first step towards Ms Spears’ freedom and ending the Kafkaesque nightmare imposed on her by her father, in order to that its dignity and its fundamental freedoms can be restored.
There is an urgent need for James Spears to be suspended from his role as Britney Spears’ financial curator by September 29, the next hearing date in the case, the file says.
Mr. Spears cannot be allowed to take a checkpoint over his daughter another day, “the document said.
The documents also reveal that Britney Spears is in the process of making a prenuptial agreement after securing engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari earlier this month. This process will mean the intensive involvement of the curator of his money, a role his father cannot be allowed to play, the file says.
The flurry of large filings means next week’s hearing could be crucial.
Judge Brenda Penny, who has remained largely neutral in her oversight of the case, will be forced to decide whether to remove James Spears or put the Trusteeship on the path to termination.
James Spears stepped down as his daughter’s curator in 2019, only retaining his role as curator of his money. He and his lawyers said that many of his daughter’s complaints about her control made no sense.
Jodi Montgomery, a court-appointed professional, now acts as Britney Spears person curator. Britney Spears’ Wednesday filing shows Montgomery also agrees to end guardianship,
Spears had said in a dramatic June 23 speech to the court that rocked the case and galvanized support for her that she was being forced under guardianship to take certain medications and use an intrauterine device for the control of births against their will.
James Spears has denied acting other than in his daughter’s best interests and declined requests for immediate resignation, although he has said in court documents that he intends to finally resign.
But in a major and perhaps strategic turnaround, he said in his Sept. 7 filing that if she “wants to end the guardianship and thinks she can manage her own life, Mr. Spears thinks she should have this chance.
Rosengart sought to keep the focus on the removal of James Spears since he was hired in July, and says he will continue an investigation into his handling of the trusteeship even after any removal.
The the guardianship was created in 2008 When Britney Spears started having very public mental struggles as the media obsessed with every moment, hordes of paparazzi aggressively followed her everywhere and she lost custody of her children.
This story has been corrected to show that Britney Spears’ attorney’s name is Mathew Rosengart, not Rosen.
