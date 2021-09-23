Bipasha Basu after spending 20 years in Bollywood: I was told not to tan because I was already dark | Bollywood

From being called bohemian and sexy to receiving unwarranted advice about her complexion, Bipasha Basu came face to face with Bollywood’s unspoken rulebook when she made her foray into the movies. . Two decades later, she’s happy she didn’t follow the standards and took the road less traveled.

Basu made her acting debut in 2001 with the multi-starrer Ajnabee, produced by AbbasMustan.

It was around the time I met my first hairdresser, Kaushal, who basically taught me what the rules were for being a heroine at that time. And they were pretty funny and hilarious to me, she jokes, adding: As an actress, you apparently had to hide in those days. But I was very different. I guess that’s why the bohemian tag came to me so quickly. My choice of roles was very different. My presence was very different. I didn’t look like the quintessential, fair, short, shy girl. I looked quite fiery, fiery and sexy.

And Basu, 42, also didn’t care about the sexy label. She explains: Today sexy has become a very simple adjective. But back then, when people called me sexy, there were questions, how do I feel about it. But I don’t know why they thought I was bohemian. Maybe it’s just because I didn’t hide and used to say what I thought.

Ask him to tell us more about the rules he was told to respect, the actor tells some pretty strange cases.

I remember drinking iced tea from a glass while filming Ajnabee in Swiss. My hairdresser came over and said, everyone thinks you drink whiskey. She asked me to drink it from a cup to avoid this perception. Then this other time, I was wearing a backless blouse, and she told me, actresses don’t dress like that and I’m only supposed to wear it on screen, she says.

This was the point that annoyed the actor, as she didn’t want to create a fake character and found it all very hypocritical.

I used to ask, if you can’t wear something in your normal life, how can you wear it on the screen. In fact, I’ve had experiences where great actresses would comment on other girls wearing tiny shorts offscreen, and when they were the ones wearing it onscreen, notes the Raaz (2002), adding that she could never understand this double standard.

Here, Basu, who is married to actor Karan Singh Grover, recalls an incident when early in her career, she announced that her boyfriend was coming to the set and how it rocked others. I was asked why are you talking about your boyfriend. It’s something very personal. I was like I wasn’t ashamed of my boyfriend and didn’t need to hide it, she shares.

Sometimes it wasn’t just about her clothes or her lifestyle, but also her skin color that Basu had to hear certain comments.

I loved to sunbathe all the time, even though I’m dark. But I was told, you have to walk with an umbrella all the time. I now understand why umbrellas are needed. At the time, in my day, I was told that you should not tan because it was already dark. But none of those things really stopped me, she says, proudly declaring: These are rules that I was told to follow from my first movie, that I never followed.

After spending 20 years in Bollywood, Basu thanks the directors of his first film, AbbasMustan, for giving him a good start.

On the set of my first film, Ajnabee, I was not treated as a newcomer, but as an equal. And that is why Abbas bhai aur Mustan bhai will remain special forever. If my experience was different and I hadn’t had such amazing directors, I don’t even think I would be an actor. I really credit them with my journey as Bipasha Basu, she concludes, with the promise of returning soon as an evolved actor to the screen.