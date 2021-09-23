Garson, 57, ‘Sex in City’ actor, studied acting in Connecticut





MIDDLETOWN Sex in the City star Willie Garson, who studied acting at Middletown Wesleyan University in the mid-1980s, died Tuesday at age 57.

The death of the actor, director and producer has been confirmed by his son, Nathen Garson, on Instagram. Willie Garson had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, according to his obituary.

Garson graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater and Psychology in 1986, according to Wesleyan. He adopted his son in Los Angeles in 2010 and was twice the national spokesperson for National Adoption Day, Wesleyan said.

I love you so much daddy, his son wrote on social networks. I am so happy that you were able to share all of your adventures with me and that you were able to accomplish so much. I will always love you, but I think it’s time for you to have your own adventure, Nathen Garson wrote on Tuesday. You’ve always been the toughest, funniest, smartest person I’ve ever known. John Carr, professor emeritus of theater at Wesleyan, had Garson (whose last name was Paszamant at the time) during his senior year. He remembers bowling with Garson and now actor Jon Turtletaub. Garson was one of a group of students who have found success in television and film, said Carr, including playwright and screenwriter Craig Pospisil and producer Al Septien. They were all extremely active in theater and had many other interests as well, he said. Maybe it was because they were my first students [that] I remember them all fondly, Carr said. Garson has appeared in over 350 television episodes and over 70 films, said the university. Born in New Jersey, he began his training at the Actors Institute in New York at age 13, according to the college. He was also known as a world class poker player, Wesleyan said. According to assistant theater professor Maria-Christina Oliveras, members of the theater department reached out to Garson in 2020 for the first-ever digital college alumni reunion. Her willingness to share and connect with our new class of WesTheater graduates, especially given the tumultuous time they were entering the field, was genuinely enthusiastic, she said. He showed so much affection for his Wesleyan origins. It was a joy to hear him talk about his work in the television and film industry. He’s a shining star for us who will be missed, Oliveras said. Actor Mario Cantone called Willie Garson a brilliant TV partner on Twitter. I am devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Removed from all of us well (too) soon. You were a gift from the gods, he said.

