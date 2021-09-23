Mary Pickford founded the MPTF 100 years ago – The Hollywood Reporter





The Motion Picture Television Fund, which celebrates its centenary on September 22, was designed by silent movie star Mary Pickford. Unlike many hedonists who populated Hollywood 100 years ago, Pickford and her then-husband Douglas Fairbanks – who, along with Charlie Chaplin and DW Griffith, co-founded United Artists – loved to set a good example: evenings of the The Prohibition Era at their Pickfair Estate in Beverly Hills served Ovaltine, not gin, and the couple often hosted philanthropic events for everything from veterans to museums. In 1921, the film industry experienced a seismic upheaval with the arrival of talking cinema. Those in the silent era who couldn’t adapt – hundreds of actors, directors and writers – suddenly found themselves out of work. A worried Pickford, then 29, set out to raise money for them from collection boxes. On February 13, 1932, THR announced a new series of short films to benefit the fund.

Hollywood journalist Shortly thereafter, using the money left over from his work selling Liberty Bonds during World War I, Pickford founded the Motion Picture Relief Fund, providing basic health care and welfare services to people. of showbiz in trouble. She was the founding vice-president; 20th Century Fox co-chairman Joseph Schenck was chairman; and Reverend Neal Dodd – a true Episcopal priest who played a man of cloth in over 300 films and was known as the “Padre of Hollywood” – served as administrator. In 1932, at the height of the Great Depression, Pickford introduced the Payroll Pledge Program, which deducted half a percent of studio workers’ pay checks (if they made more than $ 200 per week, or $ 4,000 in 2021) and forwarded it to the MPRF. . Two years later, the fund benefited from Pickford’s attendance at the 17th Annual Los Angeles Auto Show, when she hosted an MPRF charity raffle of a front-wheel drive sedan at twin galas held at the Mayfair and Biltmore hotels. downtown. In 1942, she dedicated the country house and film and television hospital to Woodland Hills. Pickford remained with the organization (later renamed the Motion Picture Television Fund) until his death at age 87 in May 1979 in Santa Monica. His motto: “We see a need and we are filling it. This story first appeared in the September 22 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

