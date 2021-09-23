Entertainment
Britney Spears: ending guardianship, but removing my father first
Britney Spears is backing the swift and full termination this fall of the guardianship that has overseen her finances and personal life since 2008, an attorney for the singer said in a court case on Wednesday, but first she wants her father removed from the legal arrangement.
In an additional motion filed a week before the next scheduled hearing in the case, Mathew S. Rosengart, an attorney for Ms Spears, reiterated his previous calls for the immediate resignation or suspension of James P. Spears as a Tory of her estate, even as Ms Spears continues to dissolve guardianship and investigate her father’s conduct while in charge.
While the entire guardianship is quickly dissolved and formally terminated, it is clear that Mr Spears cannot be allowed to hold a post of check over his daughter one more day, Mr Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who succeeded Ms Spearss. representative in July, wrote. Each day that Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and hurt for his daughter.
The filing follows a surprise turnaround by Mr Spears earlier this month, when he asked the Los Angeles Estates Court to seriously consider whether this guardianship was no longer needed after more than a decade in claim that the unique arrangement was in the best interests of his daughters. Earlier in August, lawyers for Mr Spears said he planned to step down as curator when the time was right, arguing that there were no urgent circumstances justifying Mr Spears’ immediate suspension.
In June, in her first detailed public comments on the guardianship, Ms Spears, 39, called it abusive and said she wanted to end the arrangement without having to undergo further psychiatric assessments.
But Mr Rosengart said on Wednesday that although Ms Spears fully consents to terminate the guardianship, the singer rejects the retelling of her father’s story and maintains that the termination petition was motivated by M’s apparent self-interest. Spears, namely rehabilitating her reputation, avoiding suspension and impeding Ms. Spearss’s ability to investigate and further examine her conduct since 2008.
Mr Rosengart has asked for a short-term temporary curator to replace Mr Spearss until the tutelage is completely and inevitably ended this fall.
Mr Rosengart had previously requested that a certified public accountant in California, Jason Rubin, be appointed as the registrar of Ms Spearss’s estate. But on Wednesday, the lawyer withdrew that appointment and suggested that another person, John Zabel, temporarily replace Mr Spears.
He said Ms Spears ‘current personal curator Jodi Montgomery supports both the eventual termination of trusteeship subject to proper transition and asset protection and Mr Spears’ immediate and necessary suspension, no later than September 29, date of the next status hearing.
The attorney also cited the singers ‘recent engagement to marry, noting that Mr Spears’ current role as estate registrar would hamper the ability to negotiate and secure a prenuptial agreement.
Lawyers for Mr. Spears did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In addition, Mr Rosengart requested a future hearing into the outstanding accounting and financial issues relating to the Trusteeship, arguing that the mismanagement of Ms Spearss’s estate by her father was obvious and ongoing. The lawyer said Mr Spears received a request for discovery and an affidavit in August, before he requested an end to the guardianship.
Mr. Rosengart cited potential unwarranted commissions from Mr. Spears on his daughters’ work, totaling millions of dollars; a higher salary than Ms Spearss, including for apparently unused office space; his inability to negotiate or secure a contract with the singer’s former business manager; and potential self-operation in relation to the assets of the estate.
Liz Day contributed reporting.
