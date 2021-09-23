Britney Spears is backing the swift and full termination this fall of the guardianship that has overseen her finances and personal life since 2008, an attorney for the singer said in a court case on Wednesday, but first she wants her father removed from the legal arrangement.

In an additional motion filed a week before the next scheduled hearing in the case, Mathew S. Rosengart, an attorney for Ms Spears, reiterated his previous calls for the immediate resignation or suspension of James P. Spears as a Tory of her estate, even as Ms Spears continues to dissolve guardianship and investigate her father’s conduct while in charge.

While the entire guardianship is quickly dissolved and formally terminated, it is clear that Mr Spears cannot be allowed to hold a post of check over his daughter one more day, Mr Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor who succeeded Ms Spearss. representative in July, wrote. Each day that Mr. Spears clings to his post is another day of anguish and hurt for his daughter.

The filing follows a surprise turnaround by Mr Spears earlier this month, when he asked the Los Angeles Estates Court to seriously consider whether this guardianship was no longer needed after more than a decade in claim that the unique arrangement was in the best interests of his daughters. Earlier in August, lawyers for Mr Spears said he planned to step down as curator when the time was right, arguing that there were no urgent circumstances justifying Mr Spears’ immediate suspension.