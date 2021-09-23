Flutter Entertainment settles PokerStars Kentucky case for $ 300 million





The stars had already paid $ 100 million Flutter Entertainment, parent company of online poker giant PokerStars, has settled its legal battle with the state of Kentucky, agreeing to pay a $ 300 million fine. That’s a good chunk of change, but a far cry from Flutter’s $ 1.3 billion in case it’s been over a decade, long before Flutter Entertainment even owned PokerStars. In a statement to the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday, Flutter said he was paying Kentucky $ 200 million and had already waived $ 100 million in bonds that he had placed in receivership several years ago. years. The company added that it believes the settlement is in the best interests of its shareholders. Financial markets seem to agree. Despite Flutter’s $ 300 million loss, the company’s stock price closed up 4% on Wednesday. Kentucky has dug deep into the state code In the original case, the State of Kentucky stated that PokerStars illegally offered online poker to residents of the state between 2006 and 2011. These dates are not arbitrary. illegal online gambling sites, and 2011 (April 15 in particular) was Black Friday, the effective end of online gambling in the United States for the past few years. The state wanted $ 290 million in damages for PokerStars’ actions during that time, when it wasn’t even owned by Flutter Entertainment. He was able to do this thanks to a rarely cited law called the Loss Recovery Act of 1796, which stipulated that a third party could sue for losses suffered by citizens of the state due to an illegal gambling operation. In this case, the third was Kentucky. On top of that, the law allowed for triple damages, so the number rose to $ 870 million after a 2015 Franklin County Circuit Court ruling. Amaya Gaming, owner of PokerStars at the time, decided to appeal, but interest started to build. In 2018, the ruling was actually overturned, but then, last December, the Kentucky Supreme Court restored the ruling. With interest, the fine was $ 1.3 billion. Fuzzy mathematics The boost to all of this was that the way the state calculated the losses was utterly ludicrous. He used aggregate gross losses rather than net losses. This means that every dollar lost in a single bet by a Kentucky player at PokerStars was counted, regardless of how much that same person might have won on another hand. So if I played a $ 1 / $ 2 cash game on PokerStars (I played even lower, but let’s pretend) and lost $ 20 on my first hand, that $ 20 counted, just like any other money. ‘another lost in the hand. But if I won $ 40 the next hand, it didn’t matter. The state still considered me to have lost $ 20. As you can see this adds up VERY quickly, especially since only one player wins money and multiple players lose money in most hands. And that doesn’t even take tournaments into account. But now Flutter and PokerStars are done with it and although they are $ 300 million less, it could have been $ 1 billion worse.

