Bollywood K-drama trailers: what to expect from Netflix’s Tudum event





Netflix will host Tudum, a global fan event that will provide fans with exclusives and first looks on September 25. The event which brings together some of the biggest stars and creators of the streaming platform from around the world will have something for everyone – from K-drama fans to Bollywood buffs, Hollywood big names to amateurs. anime. here is what you can expect of the event regardless of what type of content is your jam.

The Stan certified K-Content If you’re a certified K-Drama, your beloved K-pop star will host a special program that will give your first look at all the exciting K-titles coming to Netflix – Hellbound, My Name and more. Stars like Song Kang and Jung Hae will also be there. The ultimate anime geek The anime spotlight section will see N-Ko, Netflix’s own Vtuber Anime, giving us a look at Aggretsuko, Bright: Samurai Soul, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie, ULTRAMAN, and other anime content. . The Bollywood buff Expect Madhuri Dixit’s first glimpse in Finding Anamika, with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali discussing his take on his very first series, Heeramandi. The event will also provide an insight into the exciting world of Vishal Bharadwajs Khufiya with Tabu and Ali Fazal. Netflix said in a statement: This special Indian segment will be hosted by Radhika Apte and Ali Fazal… The trailer gives us a preview of the star-studded preview which includes Riteish Deshmukh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Tabu, Tovino Thomas, Kartik Aaryan, Raveena Tandon, Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli and many others. The adrenaline junkie See the Wild West in a whole new light with The Harder They Fall, see Neil Gaimans The Sandman for the first time and go on an exciting heist with the Red Notice and Army of Thieves teams. Netflix-phile For all the Netflix junkies, there will be a preview of the latest seasons of all your favorite shows: Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, La Casa De Papel, Emily in Paris, The Witcher, and a new show announcement too. The loyalist In attendance will be Dwayne Johnson, Henry Cavill, Millie Bobby Brown, Kevin Hart, Chris Hemsworth, Lily Collins and Alvaro Morte.

