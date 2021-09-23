Hawaii Five-O, Samoan-American actor Al Harrington die aged 85





HONOLULU (KHON2) – Hawaii lost a star on Tuesday when Samoan-American actor Al Harrington passed away. Harrington died on September 21 with his wife, Rosa, by his side. Receive news wherever you are with DO NOT 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8 a.m. “Al was truly a gift from God. A noble, compassionate, patient and gentle man with a witty sense of humor and a larger than life laugh that will resonate in my heart until we are together. He was generous, quick to forgive, a hard worker, a supplier, and always ready to tell stories. He loved his community and even more, his culture. It was his greatest honor to represent his people on-screen and to serve them off-screen. To know him was to feel seen, loved, safe and welcomed. As an icon of Hawaii, our islands and its people mourn her loss, ”Rosa said in a statement. During his acting career, Harrington played the detective character, Ben in “Hawaii Five-O” from 1968 to 1980. Later in his career, he was involved in the reboot of the series, playing Mamo Kahike, a role he played from 2011 to 2018. Most recently, Harrington played Uncle John in “Doogie Kamealoha MD” in 2021. Harrington has also appeared on many other shows including “Magnum, PI”, “Scrubs” and “The Jeffersons”. He also appeared in the movie “Forrest Gump”. Harrington’s agent for many years, Gregory David Mayo, called the late actor a close friend and mentor. “Admiration, respect, humor, peace and joy are the attributes that can be attributed to Al Harrington. Truly a special child of God, ”Mayo said in a statement. CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained unconfirmed information. The story has been updated.

