Chameleon Street, an overlooked masterpiece that’s also a Hollywood warning

It’s a very good year for new films at the New York Film Festival (which starts Friday), but nothing I’ve seen is more inventive and original than a film released in the Revivals section of festivals: Chameleon Street, Wendell B. Harris, Jr. characteristic of 1990, which is projection there in a new restoration. The film (which will be released on October 22 at BAM; it’s also released via Amazon, in unrestored form) is an overlooked classic and a uplifting tale of a career stifled by directors and industry indifference. Chameleon Street won the Jury Grand Prix at Sundance in the early 1990s, but then went without a cast for over a year. It wasn’t at the New York Film Festival that year, and when it barely came out in 1991, it encountered largely incomprehensible and arrogant reviews. Surprisingly, shockingly, his only feature film Harriss to date and not for lack of trying. After the films’ success at Sundance, he moved to Hollywood and sold the remake rights to Warner Brothers (they never did it again), but he couldn’t get a deal to make a second film. (In a extraordinary maintenance 2007, he said, I’ve been to a million of those meetings. I threw and threw until I got hoarse. I remember Soderbergh was hurting my stomach, I toss and toss and they nod and show me the door.) Chameleon Street, which Harris wrote, directed and performed is, in my opinion, an absolute masterpiece which should be a source of inspiration for independent filmmakers. It’s also a living rebuke to those within the system who benefit most from getting less and who have seen fit to keep Harris, a black man, out of their ranks.

A similar exclusion happens to be the very premise of Chameleon Street. The title refers to the film’s protagonist, Douglas Street (played by Harris), who poses as a doctor, lawyer, and other professionals and finds himself in serious legal trouble for doing so. At the start of the film, the character (aptly named Douglas), largely based on the real life of William Douglas Street, Jr., is questioned by a prison psychiatrist, who demands that he stop his usurpations of ‘identity. Douglas promises, but the psychiatrist doesn’t believe him, and is right: as Douglas puts it of himself, in an internal monologue, I think, therefore I rip off. Such an outrageous philosophical comedy sets the tone for the character and the film as a whole. When the story begins, Douglas lives in Flint, Michigan, and works for his father’s small business as a burglar alarm installer. Douglas is an independent intellectual with a fierce passion and a powerful mind, who sees no way out of his boring job and meet his wife’s demand for more money. its road to scams begins with simple ploys.

The film moves forward at a breakneck pace, commensurate with the storm of complicated mind of Douglass. An unsuccessful effort to sell drugs leads Douglas to an extortion plot targeting a Detroit Tigers baseball player. appearances. Hoping to make money as a freelance journalist, he poses as a Time reporter to interview basketball star Paula McGee (playing herself). But what sets Douglas on his most extravagant and reckless feat is a whole different kind of social forgery, forced upon him by the unchallenged ambient racism he endures. In a scene of utter horror, Douglas and his wife Gabrielle (Angela Leslie) are having dinner at a restaurant when approached by a rude white man who disgustingly insults the couple and besieges Douglas with verbal, emotional and abuse. brazenly racist physique. . Douglas, as contemptuous of the thug he is cautiously prevented from asserting himself, channels his righteous fury in an intellectually blazing torrent of sarcastic rhetoric leading other white clients, assuming Douglas to be the abuser, to consider calling the police. The white man hits Douglas in the face, and Douglas dares not defend himself. (Harris crowns the scene with an antique special effect that suggests Douglass’s desperate effort to dissociate himself from his agonizing experience.)

Douglass’ resulting trip to the hospital plants the seed for an idea that prompts him to seek respect by posing as a doctor. The ploy is an extraordinary success. Douglas is a great contender, and Doctor Street is treated with deference by nurses, with admiration by his colleagues, with gratitude by patients, and when he tapped to perform a hysterectomy, the first of thirty-six he had successful, she hides in a washroom to consult a manual before entering the operating room. In order to survive as an ordinary worker and pretend to be married, Douglas has long demanded that Douglas be some sort of performer. In discussing with the prison psychiatrist, Douglas refers to Nietzsche’s riff on how the poor, in the face of social pressures, become actors, and Harris, in the face of additional pressures from racism, extends the idea into a dimension of performance. But now, moving beyond the forefront of his private life and performing in the public arena, Douglas is at great risk. Harris shows, in amazing detail, Douglass’s radical self-transformation into impostor, grand suitor, and supreme con man, as well as the turbulent inner life that fuels that transformation.

Specifically, Harris ingeniously transforms Douglass’ chicane into a realization of his dream lives, an embodiment of his thwarted brilliance, and a picture of the impossibilities that stand between blacks and the life they are meant to live. Douglass’ intellectual rodomontade, his flamboyant rhetorical self-performance, his richly elaborate speech, which drips with its own footnotes and codicils, is a method of survival. He uses it in his dealings with white supremacists, in his dealings with the criminal authorities, in his dealings with prison life. It is also the form in which his overflowing creative soul endures the numbing routine of earning a living in an area that requires none of his learning, none of his creativity, in which he can shape his fantasies of living the greatness that he is. There are qualities hidden within him that he believes secretly separate him from the people around him, and a behavior that ostensibly achieves this result.

Yet the insulted and injured Douglas is also an anti-hero. His life spent conforming to the expectations of white-dominated society and those of his family has transformed him into a voracious monster with a rabid ego who channels pain endured into pain inflicted. He targets the closest people, that is, the people who come closest to recognizing his extraordinary virtues and accepting his idiosyncrasies towards the women in his life. In his thwarted immaturity, he adds misogyny and a sense of sexual entitlement to his list of demands on the world. He is as much a sexual as a social climber. He approaches Paula McGee with an extremely inappropriate line of questioning to match his fantasies, and a ride as a French exchange student at Yale (derived from the experiences of another real person, Erik Dupin) involves his adulterous efforts to win the heart of another woman, named Amina Tatiana (Amina Fakir). Yet his desperate need to be loved is a counterpart to a world in which he is hated, and he takes advantage of this love of his needy and greedy, selfish and scornful, in the sense of the power he lacks in the world. wider. The hatred and disrespect he encounters, the frustration and fear he faces, make Douglas an unfit man for family life perpetuating the cycle of crushed opportunities and thwarted dreams, poverty and poverty. isolation, which have distorted and ravaged its entire existence.

Surprisingly, the tone of Harriss’ devastating analytical drama is frenziedly comedic. Harris’s surreal and cartoonish methods are as exuberant and associative as Douglas, and the hyperbolic absurdities of the films reflect the uncorrected absurdities of American racial politics. Harris’ staging is as sophisticated and allusively playful with the grammar of cinema as the character is with the codes of language and, for that matter, with the conventions of conduct. Chameleon Street features a swarming cast of characters. Its crowded settings and hectic stages are filled with furious action that is folded into wild dimensions by Douglass’s monologues, inside and out, by the extravagance of his tunes and modes of self-presentation. Douglas is also furiously cinephile (as Harris put it, the real street is), and one crucial scene involves his disguise as Jean Cocteaus’s Beast Beauty and the Beast and his artful presentation of himself as Pp. the Mofo.

Harris uses inner monologue voiceovers; flashbacks and leaps forward (some of which are almost subliminally fast); fantastic sequences; slow motion; instant repeat; nervous montages which are the cinematographic equivalents of a DJ scratch; direct asides into the camera; blurry images; and animations. He does not reinvent the image so much as he retreats it, reviving the uses of cinema itself by channeling it into an original and personal form of consciousness and black consciousness. Harriss ‘powerful scope of vision is capped off by one of the great sequences in the end credits, a daringly crafted riff on a landmark moment of Orson Welless’ work. Chameleon Street should have been the first of Harriss’ masterpieces. It’s infuriating and tragic, a historic grotesque that the very exclusions he dramatized in that great movie were inflicted on him in real life.

