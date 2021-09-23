After a brief uneven defense, R. Kelly awaits his fate

On Monday morning, American lawyers in New York founded their case against R. Kelly in his federal lawsuit for racketeering and sex trafficking. The singer’s defense was then to begin in the Brooklyn courtroom where a jury, for five weeks, heard witnesses accuse the singer of more than two decades of sexual abuse. The defenses would mark a new phase of the proceedings and answer a lingering question. As more listeners have examined Kelly’s alleged behavior in recent years, her reputation has slipped, culminating in protests outside of her concerts and a vast series of documentaries, Survive R. Kelly, devoted to detailing these allegations. Amid all the variables surrounding the long-awaited trial, the question of who would come forward to testify on behalf of the R&B stars remained an enigma.

Until Sunday night, this issue seemed unresolved, even to Kelly’s own lawyers. A discussion Monday between the defense, the prosecution and the US district judge Anne-Marie Donnelly revealed that, to the displeasure of the other two parties, Kelly’s lawyer Calvin Fellow had sent the government a new list of defense witnesses at 7 p.m. the day before.

It disappoints me that you’ve waited so long to tell them, Donnelly said dryly.

Kelly is on trial on nine counts of racketeering and sex trafficking, and has pleaded not guilty to all of them. He faces between 10 years in prison and a life sentence if convicted on all counts. The prosecution case aims to position Kelly as the head of a criminal enterprise of her employees that fueled her alleged abuses. The argument, relatively new in its application, took more than 40 witnesses to give and relied on the massive repetition of testimonies about conditions in Kellys homes and studios in order to present them as systematic.

Over the past two weeks, the prosecution file has appeared to slow down, although no one outside the courtroom can see how jurors react to bystanders watching the trial from a video stream shown in a room. separate hearing, as ordered by Donnelly due to the coronavirus pandemic. The jury is out of the frame. The effect of a scatter defense strategy is also uncertain.

In the event, Scholar said on Monday that the defense planned to call two people that day, Dhanai Ramnanan and Larry Hood, and perhaps a third witness while waiting for some work in progress that an investigator was carrying out. Neither name had been mentioned in previous testimony. Ramnanan told the jury that he is an aspiring musician who has known Kelly for over a decade and spent time in the studio with him. But Ramnanan never released the music he said he made with Kelly, and when Donnelly intervened during the interrogation to try to get a clear picture of his work, he reiterated that he had been with Kelly. to observe, learn and become.

Like Ramnanan, Hood, a childhood friend of Kellys’ and former Chicago cop who worked as a security guard for the singer, said he hadn’t seen any wrongdoing on Kelly’s part. He went so far as to say that he had never seen Kelly with underage girls, only to testify shortly after that he was with Kelly and Aaliyah, whom Kelly first married when she was 15. that they met. Hood also testified that he left the police in good standing in 2007, but during cross-examination he said he pleaded guilty to forgery at the time.

After a lunch break, the defense returned to inform Donnelly that the proposed third witness was not in town after all and that they were seeking transportation funds. The trial was to end for the day. Over the next two days, the defense called three more witnesses, all men who worked with Kelly and said they had not personally seen any wrongdoing during their time with him. Kellys’ attorneys said in a court file this week they would call an expert witness to testify that spanking, BDSM, role-playing and fetishes shouldn’t be automatically attributed to atypical relationships. But the witness never materialized, and the defense completed its evidence on Wednesday. Kelly confirmed to Donnelly that he would not testify.

Despite all the hiccups throughout the trial, the defense at least took on the appearance of some grounding during the prosecution. Kelly’s senior lawyer Deveraux Cannick handled most of the cross-examination, pacing the courtroom as he challenged Kelly’s alleged victims again and again over the details of their accounts. This approach earned some criticism from Donnelly. Please don’t make comments like that, she urged after curtly thanking an accuser for his honesty, but in other cases the report was friendlier. The defense attorney cut off the trial’s most expressive figure, and on several occasions his presence at Cadman Plaza Park next to the courthouse was the cause of excitement for some of Kelly’s supporters in attendance.

The most striking moments of the trial, over the weeks of arrests and resumes, remain those concerning the staggering scale of the alleged abuses. Whether a jury will fully associate these charges with portraying Kelly’s government not only as a predator, but also as the mastermind of a criminal network designed to perpetuate its predation may be a separate question. Final arguments are expected this week, giving the prosecution one final opportunity to try to tie all the threads together.

