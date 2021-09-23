Eiza Gonzlez receives IMDb STARmeter award | Business

SEATTLE – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Sep 22, 2021–

IMDb ( www.imdb.com ), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content, awarded an IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award to Baby Driver, I care a lot and Godzilla vs. Kong Star Eiza Gonzlez. The IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the top performing stars on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which draw up a table of page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb around the world. The Eizas STARmeter Award launches coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month on IMDb, including exclusive videos and galleries showcasing Hispanic and Latino talent and diaspora films.

Eiza Gonzlez receives IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter award (Photo courtesy of Eiza Gonzlez for IMDb)

Gonzlez is still trending high on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, including five weeks in the top 10 in 2021. Gonzlez recently starred in Godzilla vs. Kong, I care a lot, and Untamed spirit. Fans are looking forward to his next performances in Ambulance and The problem of the three bodies. The video of Gonzlez accepting his STARmeter Award is available at https://www.imdb.com/video/vi2443363097.

Thank you very much for this award, I am so honored, said Eiza Gonzlez, celebrating her recognition from New York. I didn’t have an agent when I started my career, I only had my IMDbPro page so I owe my career to IMDbPromy mom wrote her phone number and email address on my page and it This is how I got my first audition. I would fully recommend for emerging players who are struggling to find an agency or direction, IMDbPro is your best friend and can help you be found and discovered.

STARmeter data shows that fans and entertainment professionals around the world have turned to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about Eiza Gonzlez after her outstanding performances in films, including Baby Driver and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, said Matt Kumin, director of IMDbPro. We congratulate Eiza as the new recipient of an IMDb STARmeter Award and look forward to seeing her career continue to grow and evolve in exciting ways.

By the end of Hispanic Heritage Month on October 15, IMDb recognizes Hispanic and Latin American contributions to art, culture and entertainment with exclusive videos and curated galleries. Features including Hispanic and Latino stories to celebrate in 2021 and Hispanic and Latino Hollywood stars to watch in 2021 can be viewed on www.imdb.com/imdbpicks/celebremos.

Gonzlez also shared some of the actors and filmmakers who inspired his career, including Salma hayek, Guillermo del Toro, and Mara Flix, which she will play in a future biopic. IMDb users can add Gonzlez’s IMDb filmography TV series and movies, as well as other titles, to their IMDb watchlist at www.imdb.com/watchlist.

Previous IMDb Fan Favorite STARmeter Award winners include Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Olivia Munn, Sam Rockwell, Alexander Skarsgrd and Olivia Wilde. Learn more about the IMDb STARmeter Awards at www.imdb.com/starmeterawards.

