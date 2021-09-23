Johnny Depp on Cancel San Sebastian Press Conference Culture

Johnny Depp was only supposed to be asked questions about his career at a press conference leading up to his reception of the Donostia Awards at the San Sebastian Film Festival. But in response to a journalist’s daring attempt to analyze the actor’s thoughts on the so-called ‘cancellation culture’ and how social media can affect public figures, Depp did not comment. not retained.

Depp said it was a “complex situation” because it “can be seen as an event in history that has lasted as long as it has lasted, this cancellation of the culture or this instant rush to the judgment based primarily on what amounts to polluted air which is … “, he let out a breath,” breathed out. “

As to whether or not he felt safe in such an interconnected world, Depp replied that, “Yes, I do,” followed by several false starts before contradicting himself. “The different movements that came out of it, I’m sure it’s the best of intentions…”

Stopping again as, presumably, searching for the right words, he shifted a bit, expressing that in his opinion, “It’s so out of control now that I can promise you no one is in. security. None of you. None of you … as long as someone is willing to say a sentence. All it takes is one sentence and there is no more reason. The carpet has been pulled.

Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, are grappling with the fallout from a very public breakup. Depp is currently suing Heard, his ex-wife, after writing an op-ed in the 2018 Washington Post about being a domestic violence survivor. She didn’t name Depp in the editorial, but she accused him of domestic violence after their divorce in 2016.

Earlier, in November 2020, Depp lost a UK libel case against the publisher of The Sun, a UK tabloid who claimed he was a “female drummer” in a 2018 article. The judge ruled that the words were “essentially true”.

In San Sebastian, the actor was not only lamenting for himself. “It wasn’t just me that it happened,” he said, alluding but not directly saying what happened to him. “It happened to a lot of people. This sort of thing has happened to women, men and children who have suffered from various kinds of ailments and unfortunately, at some point, they start to think that it is normal.

“I believe if you are armed with the truth then that is all you need,” he continued. “It doesn’t matter if a judgment … has taken on some artistic license,” he laughed, possibly referring to his unsuccessful attempt to overturn a judge’s ruling in his UK libel case. United.

Finishing his response, he pleaded with the assembled press and those watching online, “When there is injustice, whether against you or against someone you love, or someone you believe in, stand up. you, do not sit down. Don’t sit on them, they need you.

Another question about Depp’s off-screen issues was raised by a reporter who immediately recalled that Depp was only present at the press conference to discuss his career and the Donostia Prize he is receiving in Spain . The question referred to an ongoing protest by a group of Spanish female directors that was launched on the day Depp’s festival honor was announced.

When offered another chance to ask a question about Depp’s career, the reporter declined and the lecture continued.