Newsroom – What’s on: Films Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month





FORT WORTH In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, American Airlines presents a collection of must-see blockbuster films about airline in-flight entertainment, including Selena, West Side Story and In the heights. Americans Latin Diversity Network Employee Business Resource Group has chosen 15 classic films for the Hispanic Heritage Month channel, which will be on planes until October 15. Below are some of the films featured on the Hispanic Heritage Month channel. In the heights (2021)

Magnetic Bodega owner Usnavi saves every penny of his daily life as he imagines, hopes and sings for a better life. Coco (2017)

Budding musician Miguel teams up with a charming trickster named Hctor on an extraordinary journey through the land of the dead. Mcfarland, United States (2015)

An unlikely group of runners and their coach overcame obstacles to forge a championship cross country team. Selena (1997)

At 23, Selena shone as a new star. But just when she was on the verge of being the next sensation in pop music, her life was tragically cut short. La Bamba (1987)

The story of Ritchie Valens, who emerged from the San Joaquin Valley migrant camps in California in the late 1950s and changed the history of music. History of the West Side (1961)

Highlight diversity American works with its Employee Business Resource Groups (EBRGs), such as the Latin Diversity Network, to showcase films that celebrate diversity in its inflight entertainment. US EBRGs are made up of 20 groups made up of more than 26,000 American Airlines team members who represent different backgrounds, cultures and experiences. In the past, American In-Flight Heritage Channels have highlighted Black History Month, Women's History Month, Pride, and Asian and Pacific Islander Month. More choices for in-flight entertainment American has the fastest Wi-Fi on more aircraft than any other carrier, and all in-flight entertainment is free, including live TV, a library of 600 movies and TV shows, and an in-flight entertainment channel.

