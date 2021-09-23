Building a solid “foundation”: actor Lee Pace is thrilled to bring the Isaac Asimov series to life

Lee Pace is a science fiction fan.

Deciding to join the cast of “Foundation” was obvious.

“I had read the first book in the ‘Foundation’ series,” Pace says. “So when I heard it was going to be turned into a series, my first thought was, ‘It’s impossible. There is no way they can tell this story in a dramatic visual format. But then they approached me to play Cleons, and I was wrong. (Writer) David (S. Goyer) cracked it. I think he found a way to create characters that cover the whole story.

The Apple TV + series is based on Isaac Asimov’s book series and chronicles a gang of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. It will be presented on Friday, September 24.

The series also stars Jared Harris, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, Cassian Bilton and Alfred Enoch.

Pace is excited to share the story with an audience because the series is different from the books.

“It’s a different pleasure than reading books,” he says. “I think the story of watching the show unfold is different. It is the “Foundation” at its heart. “

Pace plays the Galactic Emperor himself, leader of the Cleons, a “long line of emperor clones” who fear their dynasty will end. The name of his character is Brother Day.

Jumping into character proved to be thrilling for the award-winning actor.

“Well, one of the things I find most interesting about this Brethren’s Day is that it’s not a role that I play,” he says. “I play a series of men who play the role of the Emperor of the Galaxy. It’s like he’s not just one man. I’ll play, you know, a few, because they kind of go through the years. “

Pace says that in the show there’s this fantasy that they’re all the same man, but it’s the Emperor of the Galaxy who controls billions of lives.

“He has a monopoly on violence in the galaxy,” he says. “There is this fantasy. And then there are these individual men who inhabit this role. And as a kid, they’re kind of brought up, they’re taught the lines, they’re taught Empire Blocking, and then they inherit this extraordinary amount of power. And I think what’s going on in our show is that Hari Seldon, (played by Harris), you know, works out his calculations, shows him with mathematical certainty that the Empire is falling. And he’s going to lay the groundwork in the far corners of the galaxy, which will kind of give humans a chance to survive the dark ages to come. But, you know, the characters that I play are trying to prevent that change from happening. We try to keep this permanence imperishable. They are trying to keep the prosperity, the constant growth of the galaxy alive. And it is not possible. You can’t stop things from happening. I think they are going to fight like hell to keep it, but I think we can expect to see them suffer.

Pace says one of the biggest hurdles in bringing Brother Day to life was working on mirroring Mann, Bilton, and Cooper Carter.

“We worked on this by mirroring our actions,” Pace explains. “(We worked on) the cadence of our voices, so we could make our way through what this weird little family is. I could tell it’s a hindrance, but I think it’s really the flesh of the character.

Production of the series took place in Ireland, Germany, Iceland, Malta and Spain. It started in November 2019 and then had to stop during the pandemic.

“We started and then we stopped and came back together, but I never thought about (the show),” Pace said. “The hours I spent in my barn doing yoga, thinking about the Emperor of the Galaxy, are really laughable. But I never feel like I have enough time to fully understand the character. So I was happy to have more time to think about who the character is and what he’s up against, what the situation is and try to get that character as far away from me as possible.