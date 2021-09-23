Elvira shares that she has a 19-year relationship with a woman





The actress, born Cassandra Peterson, shared her love story in her new autobiography, “Yours Cruelly, Elvira”.

Peterson writes that she was a new mom decades ago trying to get back into pre-baby shape at Gold’s Gym in Hollywood when “I couldn’t help but notice one particular trainer, tanned, tattooed. and muscular, walking on the gym floor, knitting cap pulled so low over his long brown hair it almost covered his eyes. “

“Dark and brooding, he gave off such intense energy that when he walked through the huge gymnasium floor, the waters parted and people stopped in their tracks to watch,” she wrote. “A typical sexy bad boy, he had no idea he was so charismatic that he gathered his own unofficial fan club.”

The “sexy bad boy” turned out to be Teresa “T” Wierson.

Peterson was married at the time to her manager, Mark Pierson, with whom she shared a son and she and Wierson became friends. This friendship turned romantic after Peterson and her husband broke up and Wierson – fresh out of her own relationship and rehab with no place to go – moved in with Peterson and her son. After a night out, Peterson wrote, she felt compelled to kiss Wierson – much to their surprise. “I had never been interested in women other than friends. I felt so confused,” Peterson wrote. “It just wasn’t me! I was amazed that I had been friends with her for so many years and never noticed our chemistry.” Because her brand Elvira was so tied to being a sexy temptress to men, Peterson worried that going public about her relationship could damage her brand, writing, “I am very aware that there will be some who will be disappointed and can – even be angry, but I have to live with myself, and at this point in my life, I have to be honest about who I am. ” “For the first time in my life, I am with someone who makes me feel safe, blessed and truly loved,” she wrote.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/entertainment/elvira-comes-out/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos