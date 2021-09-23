Lake County has a host of fall events for its residents this weekend





The scent of pumpkin lattes is in the air as fall events start to spill over this weekend like Lil Bit of Lifes Pumpkins and Farm Tour, and Umatillas Fall Extravaganza. There are also fun family events like a Clue Live party in Leesburg, Trash Dash to help keep our county looking great and a craft fair in Ocklawaha. The best Cuban sandwich:Here are 10 of our Florida classic favorites Entertainment in the state:From frozen treats to interactive drinks, Disney’s Polynesian Resort is a must visit Here’s what’s on the tap: Live index Walk around the house to find the killer, weapon, and location of this gruesome murder on Clue Live Saturday at 5:30 p.m. at Mote Morris House in Leesburg. Detective Colt Magnum needs help solving the murder of Edward E. Edwards. Tickets cost $ 20 per person, limited to the first 48 participants. Call the Recreation Department to purchase your tickets at 352-728-9885. Details:facebook.com/funventurellc Recycle Bin Dashboard Keep Lake Beautiful in Lake County, Fla. Is teaming up with the beautiful towns of Tavares and Leesburg to host a September Trash Dash Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Tavares Ecological Park and from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Berry Park in Leesburg. The theme is plogging for our planet. What is plogging? It is a combination of garbage collection and jogging. Register onvolunteer.kab.org Pumpkin and farm tour Come for a walk on the farm, meet our farm animals and pick your pumpkin at the Pumpkin & Farm Tour at Lil Bit of Life, 2920 Robie Ave. in Mount Dora on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You will have the opportunity to get up close and personal with our variety of miniature horses, Melvin the Pig, Bert the Emu, George & William the Alpagas, Archie the baby Highland Cow and many more. Details:facebook.com/lilbitoflifeminifarm Artist conference The Leesburg Arts Center is hosting an artists’ conference Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at 429 Magnolia Ave. in Leesburg. Come doodle and sink. This workshop consists of using simple scribbles to enter the state of flux. They will work from life and the imagination, and explore how music and color affect doodle moods. Details:LeesburgArts.com Ocklawa Arts and Crafts Fair Have fun at the Septemberaza Ocklawahas Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Keep cool with an icee or and enjoy some of the delicious baked goods from the vendors. Let’s celebrate the last days of summer together. Details:facebook.com/laura.s.baker12 Fall extravagance Bring the family for a fun day picking for a good cause Lake Cares Food Pantry at the Fall Extravaganza Pickin at the Ol Packing House on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 690 S Central Ave. in Umatilla. Enjoy over 70 indoor and outdoor vendors showcasing antiques, vintage, collectibles and more. Tunes provided by DJ Ron from 9 a.m. to noon, then relax with the Band Mixed Bag from noon to 4 p.m. Details:facebook.com/TheOlPackingHouseUmatilla Eustis Motor Show On the fourth Saturday of each month, around 150 classic cars cruise through historic downtown Eustis from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Enjoy our downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars. Want to show off your car? Registration is free and will entitle you to cash prizes. Details:eustis.org

