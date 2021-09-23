NFTs grab the attention of celebrities in India



Influencers, crypto enthusiasts and now celebrities including Bollywood stars and cricketers in India appear to be lining up to create non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and sell them.

On August 30, Amitabh Bachchan became the first Bollywood star to join the NFT craze. His NFTs, which include an autographed poster of Sholay and poems he has recounted, will be hosted on a platform called BeyondLife.Club in November of this year. He is not alone, however. Interest in Bollywood has grown steadily since Bachchan’s involvement, according to Toshendra Sharma, founder of NFTically, a software as a service (SAAS) service for NFT markets.

Although Sharma did not reveal the names of people he has been in conversation with, he said he receives requests from musicians, screenwriters, directors, actors and others involved in the Indian film industry.

Cricketers have also shown interest. In the past two months, two NFT platforms have been announced in India dedicated to cricket. Local digital collectibles platform Rario announced last month that it has partnered with cricketers Zaheer Khan and South Africa Faf Du Plesis for the platform.

Singapore-based blockchain platform Cricket Foundation also announced a dedicated cricket NFT platform earlier this month. He is supported by cricketers like VVS Laxman, Parthiv Patel, Wasim Akram, RP Singh, Piyush Chawla, Deep Dasgupta, Pragyan Ojha, Lance Klusener and more. The platform uses the platform of local blockchain company Zebi to manage its market.

NFTs are digital tokens similar to cryptocurrencies, except that they are ‘non-fungible’, which means that one NFT cannot replace another in a blockchain. As a result, a person buying an NFT can sell it to someone else or exchange it for another NFT, but the blockchain platform will still reveal the name of the creator and subsequent owners.

This process helps artists sell a digital item once and earn commissions for subsequent sales. For example, one can simply ‘copy paste’ digital art, but they will not be able to replace their fingerprint on the blockchain, thus making it clear that this is not the original.

While the technology has primarily been used to sell digital art, music, and videos through auctions, Sharma noted that celebrity involvement would open up new avenues. Most celebrities want to use NFTs for fan engagement, maybe around one of their movies, he said. For example, a celebrity could make a one-time ticket for their movie an NFT and reward the highest bidder not only with the ticket, but an in-person meeting or a physical poster, etc. The auction process alone helps build fan engagement.

Vishakha Singh, vice president of the NFT market hosted by India’s leading crypto exchange, WazirX, corroborated that the platform works with high-profile musicians like Ritviz and Nucleya. “In our experience, to date, community engagement is key to driving sales. Bollywood and sports celebrities rely heavily on their social media managers and teams to engage with their community due to the lack of time. We work with well-known Bollywood entities but not with celebrities in the traditional sense ”, she added.

“The entrance of celebrities creates mass awareness. So far, social media influencers have been interested in the NFT space purely from a PR perspective, ”said Singh of WazirX, adding that few people understand the possibilities this technology offers to the. actual hour. “The growing crypto community and the use of crypto will help policymakers design regulations around crypto. Celebrity involvement may not necessarily ‘help’ in future regulations, but perhaps underscore the importance of speeding up the regulatory process, ”he added.

Sharma’s NFTically had announced an NFT with Zee Studios, and the executive said that having a publicly traded company show interest in the space also helped convince celebrities.

Crypto experts, including WazirX’s Singh, agree, however, that celebrities entering the space won’t necessarily increase sales volumes. It will, however, help the market to mature and attract larger investors. For example, WazirX’s most expensive NFT sold in the market so far was priced at around Rs. 5.3 lakh, as global sales of NFT skyrocketed to millions of dollars.

According to an Aug. 18 report from blockchain data platform Chainalysis, India ranks second in the world in terms of crypto adoption, ahead of countries like the US, UK and China. and behind Vietnam. The company surveyed 47,000 users around the world and 30% of respondents in India said they own cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum, and Bitcoin Cash were the most popular cryptocurrencies in the country.