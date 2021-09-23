Rachel Bloom and Michael McKean join Steve Levitan’s “Reboot” on Hulu – The Hollywood Reporter





Modern family Co-creator Steve Levitan is assembling an impressive cast for his follow-up to the Emmy-winning comedy. Leslie Bibb (Jupiter’s Legacy, Tag), Rachel Bloom (crazy ex-girlfriend), Michael McKean (You better call Saul) and Krista Marie Yu (Last man standing) joined the cast of Levitan’s Hulu comedy pilot Restart. Restart, which was picked up in August, explores what happens when Hulu reboots a family sitcom from the early 2000s and how its dysfunctional cast is forced to come together and now have to deal with their unresolved issues in the rapidly changing world of ‘today. Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Calum Worthy star in the comedy. Details of Key and Knoxville’s roles are being kept under wraps. Worthy portrays Zack, the kid from the family sitcom Advance up who is now a self-described movie star / hip-hop artist who covers his insecurities with false bravado. Bibb, who will play the female lead opposite Key and Knoxville, will take on the role of Bree, a former rural Virginia pageant girl turned sitcom star who left the country after the show to marry a prince. Bloom has been cast as Hannah, the hip young writer with a new take on the old sitcom. McKean is Gordon, the hacky, narcissistic creator of the late ’90s sitcom. Yu was asked for the role of Elaine, who came from the tech world but now finds herself out of her comfort zone covering the reboot of Walk up. Levitan, who created To restart, is credited with the pilot’s story and co-wrote the TV movie alongside John Enbom (Party it up, Veronica Mars, iZombie). Levitan and Enbom produce alongside Danielle Stokdyk, who oversees Levitan’s production company. Jeff Morton also produces. To restart hails from 20th Television, the Fox-owned studio now Disney that has been Levitan’s home for over a decade. Bibb, who also counts Popular, Iron Man and What if …? among its credits, is replaced by ICM Partners and John Carrabino Management. Bloom, who co-created and starred in The CW’s critical favorite Crazy ex-girlfriend, will be the next star in Bar fight. She’s with UTA and Ginsburg Daniels. Writer, director, actor, singer, king of satire, McKean’s favorite counts Laverne & Shirley, This Is Spinal Tap, Grace & Frankie, The Good Place and Breeders among his credits. He’s with APA and Harriet Sternberg Management. Yu, represented by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Management, also has ABC’s Dr ken among his credits.

