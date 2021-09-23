Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch in “Sex and the City”, dies at 57





Willie Garson, actor best known for his role as Carrie Bradshaw’s male best friend Stanford Blatch in the hit HBO series Sex and the City, has passed away. He was 57 years old. His death was confirmed on Tuesday by his son, Nathen Garson, on Instagram. The cause was not immediately revealed. In addition to his popular role in Sex and the City, Mr. Garson was known for his role as crook Mozzie on the White Collar TV show. He is credited with appearing in 30 films, including the 2008 film Sex and the City and its 2010 sequel.

Mr. Garson was born William Paszamant on February 20, 1964 in New Jersey, son of Muriel and Donald M. Paszamant. At 13, he began his training at the Actors Institute in New York, and graduated in 1985 from Wesleyan University in Connecticut, where he majored in psychology and theater. After graduating from Wesleyan, he landed guest roles on several TV shows, including Family Ties and Cheers. In addition to the Sex and the City films, Mr. Garson has worked with the Farrelly brothers in some of their films, including Kingpin (1996), Theres Something About Mary (1998) and Fever Pitch (2005). He has also played Lee Harvey Oswald three times, in the film Ruby (1992) and in the television shows Quantum Leap and MADtv. Mr. Garson served on the advisory board of You have to believe, an organization that helps find permanent families for young people. He became a parent in 2010 when he adopted his son, Nathen, who was then 7 years old.

As a narcissistic actor, and I was the definition, I immediately took responsibility for caring for someone else, Mr. Garson said in an interview shared on Average Last year. It is a really special feeling to say that. It is such an important job and makes you grow in so many different ways. Complete information on the survivors was not immediately available. As news of Mr. Garsons’ death spread Tuesday night, cast and performers shared their memories and praise on social media. Comic actor Mario Cantone, who played Mr. Garsons’ partner in Sex and the City, said on Twitter that he was devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness. Soon removed from all of us, he said. You were a gift from the gods. Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in Sex and the City, said on Twitter that Mr. Garson was endlessly funny on screen and in real life. We all loved him and loved working with him, she said. He was a source of light, friendship and show business tradition. He has always been an accomplished professional.

