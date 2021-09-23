Cocktail bar La Salle Roosevelt towards Bridge Park





Four Entertainment Group, based in Cincinnati, will bring a second of its concepts to central Ohio. The Roosevelt Room is scheduled to open in April 2022 at 6544 Longshore St. in Dublins Bridge Park. The group previously expanded to Columbus by opening the Straight line bar in Easton in February 2020. We focused on great locations, spectacular design and delicious cocktails, said Saijal Andreadis, Senior Marketing Director of 4EG, owner of The Roosevelt Room. After our successful adventure in the central Ohio market with Beeline [at Easton], we were looking for a vibrant place with an equally vibrant lifestyle to open The Roosevelt Room. We knew we had found the perfect spot in Bridge Park. It will be drinks only at the Roosevelt Room with a cocktail menu of Teddy Roosevelt-themed classics and sippers in homage to the 26th President of the United States (with fun facts about Teddy Roosevelt on the menu!) The Dublin spot will be the second location of the Roosevelt Rooms; the first having opened at Liberty Center in 2017. The new bar will borrow from the existing cocktail menu, with favorites like Speak Softly, Lillet Ros, champagne, and fresh strawberries (and yes, there is another cocktail called the Big Stick); Roosevelt with Bulleit 95 Rye, Cognac Hennessy and simple syrup infused with mint; or The Historian, Kettle One Botanical Grapefruit and Rose Vodka, Aperol Aperitivo, bitters and champagne. A selection of craft beers and wines completes the package. The Roosevelt Room will span 2,500 square feet with an open table and bar seating in addition to a large patio. Programs such as alcohol tastings and DJ sets will keep guests entertained. The bar adds to the list of food and beverage establishments scheduled to open in Bridge Park, including Social kitchen, Kona Craft Kitchen + Bar, Brands on the rise Weenie Wonder and Cameron Mitchell restaurants Valentine. Roosevelt Room owner 4EG operates 13 locations in and around Cincinnati, six in Chicago and soon two in central Ohio. For more information visit therooseveltroomoh.com.

