Charley Gallay / Getty Images for MTC Influential director Melvin Van Peebles died Tuesday night at his Manhattan home. The 89-year-old director was best known for his independent films Watermelon man (1970) and Sweet Sweetback song Baadasssss (1971). He was also the father of Mario Van Peebles, with whom he wrote and directed the film. Panther in 1995. Elder Van Peebles told NPR that year he viewed the film as a history lesson for children too young to remember the Panthers’ community activism. “But more than a history lesson, because history can tell a lot of stories,” he said. “This history lesson also encourages young people to be active.”

Willy Sanjuan / Invision / AP Melvin Van Peebles inspired a generation of young filmmakers to get active. His early films were shot on tiny budgets and traversed with provocative and politically charged humor. He played the main role in Sweet Sweetback song Baadasssss, but barely gives itself lines. He played with stereotypes, he told NPR in 2008, and put them on his head. And he defended his decision to give his then young son a role that required a sex scene with an adult woman. “Business is business,” he told NPR’s Michel Martin. “What is this? It didn’t seem to hurt him or hurt him a bit.” Van Peebles was born in Chicago in 1932. He helped pave the way for the renegade genre known as blaxpolitation, with extremely funny, sexually boastful, and sometimes violent films that put black protagonists front and center. Its heroes were con artists and revolutionaries; Soft was considered so outrageous that it was originally rated X. It was also a huge financial success. The director was multi-talented; he was also a playwright, painter and composer who seriously studied astronomy and options trading as alternative careers. His death came shortly before the 50th anniversary of Sweet Sweetback song Baadasssss and a celebration planned by the New York Film Festival. The Criterion Collection has a set for release next week titled “Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films”. The company announced the death of the filmmakers on social media. The Criterion Collection statement said in part: “During an unprecedented career characterized by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles has left an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music. “

